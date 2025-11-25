The best things to do and see in NYC during the 2025 holiday season

There's no better city to celebrate the holidays than New York! The city that never sleeps shines bright during the holiday season – with many Christmas lights, storefront decorations, and more. Whether your favorite holiday tradition is admiring the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree or strolling 5th Avenue to see the storefronts, HELLO! has the list for you.

Across the city, we have curated the very best sites to see, restaurants to dine in, and stores to shop at. We'll continue updating this list as the holiday season gets closer!

© Getty Images The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree It's iconic for a reason. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree stands 75-feet tall and is decorated with 50,000 multi-colored lights and a Swarovski star that weighs approximately 900 pounds. Visitors can admire from 50th Street or from The Rink at Rockefeller Center. The official tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 3 at 10 PM EST and will be lit every day from 5 AM to midnight until mid-January. On Christmas Eve, the tree is lit for 24 hours.

© Luis Guillén Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Show Just next door to the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is the beloved Saks Fifth Avenue unveiled its highly-anticipated holiday light show and famed holiday windows in a spectacle of light and sound on November 24. "The return of our holiday light show honors Saks Fifth Avenue's legacy as a destination for extraordinary experiences that inspire connection," Kristin Maa the Chief Marketing Officer at Saks Global explained. "Our team is proud to bring this moment to life through imagination, innovation and craft – and to continue this cherished tradition that has long blended our unique creative essence with the merriment of the New York City holiday season." Visitors can admire the legendary center six windows on Fifth Avenue which showcase a whimsical array of holiday scenes within picturesque New York City destinations. Passersby can also discover even more windows along 49th and 50th streets depicting seasonal vignettes and Saks Fifth Avenue’s coveted assortment including must-have designs by Tom Ford, Max Mara, Michael Kors, Fendi, Valentino, and more.

© Â© Ricky Zehavi Photography 2025 Bergdorf Goodman Soirée While you're already enjoying the stunning windows at Saks, keep moseying on Fifth Ave to see the Bergdorf Soirée, the nine Fifth Avenue windows depict an extravagant fête unfolding scene-by-scene across the luxury retailer's facade. Illuminating Fifth Avenue, each window scene showcases an imaginative holiday celebration brought to life through exquisite craftsmanship, intricate detail and luxury fashion. Spanning both the women's and men's stores, the displays transform the avenue into a tableau of artistry, capturing the joy and spectacle of a night out in New York. "Each season, Bergdorf Goodman's holiday windows showcase the ultimate display of artistry and craftsmanship, bringing the holiday season to life through an unparalleled spectacle of immersion and opulence," said Linda Fargo, SVP, Fashion Office & Store Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman.