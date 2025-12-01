7 most charming Welsh villages for a festive break - one has a beach bonfire

As the winter frost transforms its valleys and mountains, Wales starts to look like a scene from a Christmas film.

Couple rolling hills with ancient cottages, cosy pubs with roaring fires and breathtaking landscapes, and you have the perfect place for a festive weekend getaway.

Whether you are in the market for mountain peaks covered in snow, a taste of Christmas by the coast or quaint, fairytale lanes with cobbled streets and plenty of history, holidaying in Wales won't disappoint.

Saving you the time of scouring the internet for the best Welsh villages to find mulled wine and a festive spark, HELLO! has put together our picks of where you should explore over the Christmas season.

1/ 7 © Getty Images Betws-y-Coed - Conwy County Borough Nestled in the heart of rugged Snowdonia, Betws-y-Coed feels as if it were made just for the winter months. Surrounded by stunning scenery, wake up to the evergreens of Gwydir Forest and explore the banks of the River Llugwy that rushes under stone bridges decorated in Christmas wreaths and garlands. The village is packed full of adorable artisan shops filled with handcrafted gifts, so spend the weekend browsing and getting some shopping done ahead of Christmas. Once you are all shopped out, rest your legs in one of Betws-y-Coed's snug cafes or pubs for a winter warmer. Take a festive walk to Swallow Falls and its nearby trails and bask in the undeniable Christmassy atmosphere brought alive by this village.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Portmeirion - Gwynedd, North Wales Best known for its colourful, Italian-inspired architecture, in the wintertime, Portmeirion is a must-see for its fantastical ambience. The village's bold pastel facades pop against greying skies, and are often decorated with understated lanterns, wreaths, and seasonal floral displays. A stroll through the subtropical gardens and along the Dwyryd Estuary is a non-negotiable if you are visiting this village. Finish off a day of outdoor exploring with a cosy afternoon tea in the warmth of the area’s historic hotels while you look out over the sea.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Hay-on-Wye - Powys Hay-on-Wye is famed for its bookshops and is known to become especially enchanting in winter, as the temperature drops and the nights get colder. Fairy lights light up quirky shop fronts piled high with vintage hardbacks and the Hay Castle grounds host festive markets overflowing with local produce and festive treats. Wander the winding lanes with a hot chocolate, pick up unique literary-inspired gifts for the book lovers among your friends, and enjoy the warm, cosy glow of independent cafes and pubs where live folk music provides the perfect soundtrack for a winter evening.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Llangollen - Denbighshire Tucked away along the banks of the River Dee, Llangollen is especially delightful during the festive period. The village's iconic steam railway runs special Christmas journeys they call the Santa Special, which features "a splendidly nostalgic experience filled with wonder, warmth, and just the right sprinkle of Christmas cheer," according to their website. Independent shops sparkle with seasonal displays and the dramatic surrounding hills provide the perfect setting for winter walks that will blow away the cobwebs. Be sure to make time for a cosy evening at a riverside pub, where fairy lights reflect off the water under the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, and the smell of mulled wine fills the air.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Beddgelert - Gwynedd Arguably one of Wales’s prettiest villages, Beddgelert looks like it jumped out of the pages of a storybook all year round, but its winter magic is unmatched. Stone cottages line the riverside beneath Snowdon's snow-dusted peaks and the legend of the protective dog Gelert gives the village an enchanting sense of folklore. Meander along frosty footpaths or follow the gentle trail along the Aberglaslyn Pass with its stunning views of Eryri. Finish off your day with a taste of the hearty local dishes in one of the characterful inns and sit back and enjoy the cosy feel of every inch of this village.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Tenby - Pembrokeshire If a little Christmas by the coast is what you are after, then the village of Tenby will be right up your street. This postcard-perfect seaside town offers a different kind of festive charm with its pastel Georgian houses and its stunning, tranquil harbour that is decorated with a string of glittering lights. Shop around in the quaint boutiques, take a brisk stroll along Castle Beach or the 13th-century town walls, and enjoy fresh seafood beside a roaring fire. If you are feeling adventurous, join in one of the village's festive swims such as the Boxing Day swim and warm up beside the beach bonfire afterwards.