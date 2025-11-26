David and Victoria Beckham warned over 'risky' Christmas tradition at home

David Beckham raised eyebrows earlier this month for getting dangerously close to a lit firework while in the back garden of his London home, and now attention has turned to his festive tradition that could also be an accident waiting to happen.

Working on the lifestyle desk for HELLO! Online for five years, I've often written about the Beckhams. Over the years, we've seen footballer David get stuck into the traditional pastime of roasting chestnuts on an open fire, as his wife Victoria looks on.

But this could be putting himself and his home in danger, experts have warned. In 2021, he donned a Santa hat and used an oven glove to roast his chestnuts, but it turns out that this safety measure was perhaps not enough.

David loves roasting on an open fire

According to the statistics from the National Accident Helpline, "600,000 people have burned themselves roasting chestnuts over an open fire," so Sir David had better watch out if he plans to continue the family tradition in 2025.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Becky Guy, Senior Policy Manager RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), said: "Roasting chestnuts on an open fire is a popular Christmas tradition, but it carries real risk. Open fires, barbecues, busy kitchens and candles all increase the risk of accidents.

© Universal Images Group via Getty Christmas can be a risky time for fires

"Simple precautions can help. Keep children and pets away from hot surfaces, use long-handled tongs and heat-resistant gloves, allow chestnuts to cool slightly before handling, never leave candles unattended, and ensure fireplaces are well-maintained and fitted with fireguards. Alternatives such as microwaves or air fryers are easier to manage, while cooking over open fires in general, even marshmallows, can be risky if not supervised carefully."

Heating appliance expert Christine Matthews from Gr8Fires warns homeowners about the common practice. "Forgetting one simple step can turn your chestnuts into mini firebombs. If you don't score the shells, the steam builds up until they explode," she says. "This can send hot shrapnel and sticky debris shooting around which can make a mess in your stove or fireplace. The mess is annoying to clean but it's a genuine safety risk."

How to safely roast chestnuts

© Getty Images Chestnuts can be dangerous

"If you’re not confident about your skills as an open-fire-chef but want to enjoy the smell of roasting chestnuts, it might be safer to simply roast your chestnuts in the oven and simply relax by the fire," advises Christine.

If roasting on an open fire, follow this safe step-by-step guide for safety

1. Score deeply: Use a sharp knife to cut a large "X" into the flat side of each chestnut - this step is crucial as it allows steam to escape

2. Soak: Soak the scored chestnuts in warm water for at least 30 minutes ahead of roasting. This prevents them from burning and helps them steam from the inside out

3. Use a pan: Never place chestnuts directly on the logs or embers. Use a long-handled, heavy-duty roasting pan designed for fires

4. Shake frequently: Hold the pan over the embers (not the flames) and shake it frequently for even roasting, for about 15-20 minutes

5. Check and cool: They are done when the shells peel back and the insides are golden. Wrap them in a towel for a few minutes before peeling