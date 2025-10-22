David Beckham's 'completely derelict' three barn renovations he hid from Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham have been laying their lives bare more so than ever before in the past few weeks, with both the release of VB's Netflix documentary and the former footballer becoming a guest editor for Country Life. The former addressed their financial journey, which included the former Spice Girls star buying their former 'Beckingham Palace' home, while the latter shared an insight into why David and Victoria wanted to create a life in the British countryside with their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

After David admitted he was inspired by Guy Richie, whom he described as "modern-day caveman", to fall in love with the countryside, editor-in-chief Mark Hedges shed light on the Beckhams' Cotswolds home in Chipping Norton, which they purchased for £6 million in 2016, and invested millions into renovations.

Secret renovations

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham purchased their family home on the Great Tew estate in 2016

However, David reportedly took full responsibility for transforming the property in the Great Tew estate, hiding it from his wife until it resembled their family home.

Speaking of the home, which is now estimated to be worth £12 million, Mark described it as "extremely tasteful," adding it was a long process to get there. "When they bought it there were three barns that were completely derelict. David took Victoria to see it and said, 'You’re not coming here now for 18 months, because I’m going to do it all myself,'" said the editor, who is celebrating his 1000th issue at the helm of the magazine.

He added that the finished result "might not be what everyone would expect it to be", but it certainly lived up to Victoria's expectations, with David admitting it brought his wife to tears.

The couple have created an 'extremely tasteful' rustic barn conversion

"I can still remember the morning when Victoria and the children were all due to arrive to see the refurbished barns for the first time. It was still a complete mess. One of the guys, who was helping with the building work, and I were literally running around laying the rugs, sweeping up and getting all the dust out," he said.

"Then I waited at the front door with a glass of wine for Victoria to arrive. And, the moment she walked in, she burst out crying because she couldn’t believe how perfect it was."

© Millie Pilkington / Country LIfe David Beckham was pictured at his home in Oxfordshire for his Guest Edit issue of Country Life magazine

The large converted barn is peppered with rustic features, including exposed brick and wooden beams, but its open-plan kitchen remains crucial in bringing the family together, according to interior designer Claire Garner.

Speaking of the rustic farmhouse trend, she previously told HELLO!: "I see this trend working particularly well in kitchens and living spaces. These are the rooms where family and friends gather and the rustic farmhouse style really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness. A shaker kitchen with aged brass hardware, open shelves displaying handmade pottery or a reclaimed wood dining table would all sit perfectly within this look."

Garden results

© Millie Pilkington / Country Life The former England footballer discussed keeping his wife Victoria away for 18 months as he renovated their Cotswolds home

The interiors weren't the only area of the home that underwent a major makeover. David and Victoria also invested time and money into creating a stunning garden from the barren 26-acre plot, which was designed by Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett. The new garden, which previously only featured one maple tree, is now unrecognisable with abundant greenery, a lake, a large kitchen garden, a bee garden with 27 hives, a chicken run, an outdoor swimming pool and an Estonian sauna.

© @davidbeckham David enjoys the gardening aspect of his Cotswolds home

According to experts, the Beckhams' focus on homegrown produce and wholesome pastimes like bee-keeping is a true marker of the family embracing country living. Drawing comparisons to the iconic 1970s sitcom, The Good Life, gardening expert Ade Sellars explained: "David and Victoria have embraced The Good Life and taken a leaf out of Barbara and Tom's book. A traditional-looking kitchen garden with a large modern glasshouse, it has a straight path running through it, hugged by veg beds.

"Add the espalier fruit trees and a curious chicken or two, and this garden of Eden will provide the Beckhams all the fresh fruit and veg they need this growing season."