Victoria Beckham unintentionally reveals Grinch-style Christmas tree

From traditional green and red to modern icy whites and blues, celebrities regularly surprise us with their festive decor. None more so than Victoria Beckham!

The fashion designer tends to keep her home fairly minimalistic, even in the holidays, favouring simple gold and white baubles in her London abode in 2019 and an olive tree with fairy lights in her Miami home in 2024.

However, 2025 is the year for experimentation for VB, especially when it comes to decorating her clothing stores. Model Georgia May Jagger uploaded a photo of herself and David Beckham's wife posing at her Dover store to promote the book, All the Cool Girls Get Fired by Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill.

Embracing the Grinch green

While most focused on Georgia's slinky burgundy Christmas dress and Victoria's bold leather skirt, with fans commenting: "Muse," and: "Icons,", I couldn't help but hone in on the Grinch-style decor in the background – I'll put that down to my 6 years of keeping an eagle eye out for celebrity homes as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Editor.

The Dr. Seuss tale was brought to life in the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey and the 2018 cartoon with Benedict Cumberbatch, but it remains a family favourite over the Christmas period.

Blending into the background, the towering fir tree was draped with fairylights and finished with velvet olive green bows. Victoria's tree may not be bent at the top, but the festive green colourway could be a sophisticated nod to the Grinch's signature hue, rendered in luxurious velvet bows.

Earthy tones like greens and browns are set to be popular in 2025, while bows are a timeless decoration for every Christmas season. Interiors expert Lucy Steele from V&CO Paint explained that you can add bolder patterns like stripes to modernise your bows. "Whether tied to trees, strung across staircases, or adorning dining chairs, it’s all about maximalist charm with a nostalgic twist. Satin and silk oversized statement bows are the perfect playful addition to your Christmas interiors, helping you dial up the joy in your home."

Meanwhile, Rachel Avery, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, said: "Bows are everywhere this season - from fashion to interiors, so it’s not surprising to see Queen of style, Lady Victoria, embracing bows for her in-store tree. Instead of traditional red she’s opted for sage green, bringing a modern twist to her festive display."

Victoria's past Christmas decorations

© Instagram Victoria Beckham's festive decorations inside her London store in 2024

This year marked a change from her Christmas decorations in 2024, when she kept the decorations of her flagship London store even more minimalistic.

Sharing a look at her "transformation", she posted photos on Instagram of towering fir trees tucked away in each corner of the glamorous shopping destination, simply dressed with white lights, while haphazardly placed shoes and jackets elicited the ultimate luxe party vibe.

Explaining the inspiration behind the look, the mother-of-four – who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with her former England footballer husband – wrote: "Such an amazing experience collaborating with interior designer @RoseUniacke on the holiday transformation of my London flagship store, 36 Dover Street.

© Instagram The Beckhams often share photos of their Christmas celebrations

"It's been so exciting to see our shared vision come to life and can't wait for you to experience this celebratory, immersive space – I'm sure you'll love it as much as we do," she continued.

Rose added: "I wanted the visitor to move through the shop in the same way they might move through their own house. Among the many reflections and the works of art and the objects, the clothing comes alive."