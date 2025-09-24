Dwayne Johnson dealt $3.3m blow over sprawling 46-acre equestrian estate in Georgia

Dwayne Johnson is on cloud nine right now following a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his portrayal of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, which has also garnered him Oscar buzz, but the same can't be said for his other business endeavors. The actor has suffered a blow to his real estate portfolio after his sprawling 48-acre equestrian estate in Georgia sold for $3.3 million less than he paid for it in October 2019.

Dwayne snapped up the Powder Springs, GA, property for $9.49 million, but less than two years later, he listed it for $7.5 million in January 2021. After 10 months on the market, the listing was withdrawn until it reappeared again in August with the discounted asking price of $6.95 million, according to Realtor.com. The site claims that it was finally sold on September 19 for $6.1 million. Despite Dwayne purchasing the property via an LLC, documents seen by the site show that he is listed as the sole owner of the estate.

The "premier equestrian sanctuary," which Dwayne bought two months after he wed his second wife, Lauren Hashian, features several structures spread across its 46 acres, including a beautiful 15,000-square-foot primary residence that was built in 2003 and features eight bedrooms, marble bathrooms, several living spaces, sprawling gardens, as well as a "state-of-the-art 12-stall barn."

According to the listing, amenities include a "resort-style pool area," with a saltwater pool, a cabana lounge area, and an elevated hot tub, "six fully fenced manicured pastures," and a "professional-grade riding arena for year-round training." Inside the main residence, which boasts exposed brick cladding, walnut hardwood floors, exposed wood ceiling beams, large French windows, and stone fireplaces, is a library, a wine cellar, and a media room.

© Google Maps Dwayne lost $3.3 million on the sale of his Georgia estate

"Blending seclusion, luxury, and world-class facilities, the Bullard Estate presents a rare opportunity to own one of the region's most distinguished properties," the listing stated. The estate is also close to the Buckhead neighborhood and about 45 minutes from the Atlanta airport. It is unclear how often Dwayne frequented the home as his main base is a $27.8 million, 15,000-square-foot home in the exclusive Beverly Hills community of Beverly Park, which he bought in 2021.

© Rodin Eckenroth Dwayne bought the home 2 months after he married Lauren

© Instagram Dwayne's daughter Jasmine loves horseriding

Dwayne has never shared why he purchased the Georgia property, but its equestrian features were no doubt a huge draw for his daughter, Jasmine. In 2023, he shared how "proud" he was of her as he reflected on her dedication to horseback riding. "Her first tack trunk," he captioned a photo of them on Instagram. "As many of you know, it's a big and cool deal for young riders. Super proud of her discipline, commitment and focus #TrueBlueFarms." Alongside Jasmine, nine, Dwayne also shares daughter Tiana, six, with his wife Lauren. He is also a dad to daughter Simone Johnson, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.