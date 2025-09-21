Julia Roberts reveals how A-listers took over her home following her kids' departure

Julia Roberts is adjusting to life as a seemingly new empty nester by welcoming her illustrious Hollywood colleagues and friends into her family home. The mom-of-three shares sons Phinnaeus "Phinn" and Henry and daughter Hazel with her husband Daniel "Danny" Moder. While Phinn and Hazel have been living away from home and in college for nearly two years, this past fall seemingly marked 18-year-old Henry's time to shine as well. But as it turns out, the Roberts-Moder home is never empty!

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, and her team from After the Hunt, including co-stars Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri and Chloë Sevigny, plus director Luca Guadagnino, spoke with Variety about the making of their film, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, its association with the #MeToo movement, and the process of growing incredibly close while working together.

Chloë, in particular, emotionally declared her love for the Notting Hill actress, telling the publication: "Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies. I just wanted more!" and revealed that the actress often invited the cast to conduct rehearsals in her own family home.

"She invited us to her home for rehearsals, and we stayed in her beach house. And she was just very giving and generous," the Boys Don't Cry star shared. Luca then added: "She's a friend, she's a mother, she cares for people. Spending time with her in their private life is amazing. Being in the house is amazing."

The director recalled another time where Julia showed just how generous she was with her space, explaining that while promoting Queer with Daniel Craig, she not only hosted a private screening, she invited them to stay at her home. "And then she brought me banana bread. We were staying at your house, me and the production designer Stefano Baisi."

© Getty Images The team behind Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt"

And with Phinn and Hazel away at college, Luca and Stefano were put up in their bedrooms. "And we were sharing their bathroom. And then we left for Italy. And in the morning, there was a banana bread. Two loafs," he sweetly shared. Although, as it turns out, Julia wasn't the only one the group was getting starstruck over, as that same favor extended in her own home and with her daughter Hazel for Chloë.

© Instagram Julia Roberts with her kids Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry Moder

"I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloë," she told the publication. "And when we were at my house, we're all sitting around the kitchen table, and Hazel was making herself some lunch, and we're talking about the material and rehearsing. Allan [Mandelbaum], our producer, he came in, and he goes, 'Chloë should just be here in a couple minutes.'"

"And I look up, and Ayo looks up, and we match eyes. Luca goes, 'What?' And I go, 'I'm scared.' And Ayo goes, 'Me too.' And Hazel goes, 'I'm leaving.' And then, like a minute later, the doorbell rang, and Hazel goes, 'I'm leaving through the garage.' And truly we were so excited and intimidated."