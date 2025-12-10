Sydney Sweeney reveals very messy closet inside $13.5 million Florida home is a 'metaphor' for her brain

Sydney Sweeney may shine in Hollywood with her commanding on-screen presence and blonde-bombshell charm, but behind the scenes she’s just like the rest of us, a girl with a delightfully messy closet.

During an interview with her The Housemaid co-star, Amanda Seyfried, for Good Housekeeping's December digital cover, the actress shared an insight into her $13.5 million Florida home. The duo were asked what the messiest room in their house is right now, and Sydney's answer was surprisingly relatable.

"My closet," she shared. "I always say my closet is a metaphor for my brain, and if my closet's a mess, then my brain is all disheveled. And if the closet is clean, that means I’m orderly."

© Getty Images Sydney revealed her closet is very messy

"I think mine is my bedroom, and it’s all my fault … and my husband [Thomas Sadoski]’s! There are just clothes everywhere – I just can't," answered Amanda.

Sydney resides in an enchanting Summerland Key home that spans nearly 8,000 square feet. The abode features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, each with stunning ocean views. The property boasts an elevator, a home gym, a game room, and a custom walnut bar.

© Variety via Getty Images Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening

Sydney resides in a Tudor-style cottage design property that boasts five bedrooms. The stunning abode features exposed beams, open fires, Georgian windows, and a warm rustic aesthetic. The property is located in a secluded spot at the top of a large hill, which can be accessed via steps.

Despite the actress's messy closet, she shared that she's "addicted to watching carpet cleaning ASMR videos". "I will just lie there, and it just calms my brain. It's like the most insanely dirty rugs you'll ever see, and they're usually in this person's garage, and everyone's wearing like a hazmat suit, and there's huge machines," she shared.

© Getty Images The duo have developed a close friendship

Sydney and Amanda also opened up about the budding friendship they developed on set and how it helped them through the film's more intense scenes. "I felt like we both knew our characters really well, and then we just played in the scenes together," said Sydney. "I think [director] Paul Feig did such an amazing job cutting it all together to show the audience Millie and Nina. There was so much we had that you don’t see, because there were so many different takes. But we would just play and play and play, and every single time it was different."

"I also feel like it’s somewhere we’re kind of protective of one another, and we're two people who want the same thing, and we know how lucky we are to have these jobs. We get to do this together, and [our bond] was not even something we needed to discuss," added Amanda.

The Housemaid hits theaters on December 19, and HELLO!'s TV & Film Editor, Nicky Morris, is eagerly anticipating its release. "I can't wait for this high-stakes psychological thriller to finally arrive in cinemas," said Nicky. "Not only is the film based on a bestseller and directed by the brilliant Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Bridesmaids) but Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried – what a duo!"