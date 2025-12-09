Mila Kunis delivers frustrating insight into home life with Ashton Kutcher and 2 kids

Mila Kunis isn’t only a wife, mother of two, and accomplished actress – she also runs her neighborhood’s homeowners association. The 42-year-old is at the helm of the homeowners association in an eight-home Beverly Hills enclave, where she lives with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and their two children, Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood.

During an appearance on the December 8 episode of the TODAY Show, Mila opened up about her important role in the community. "All people do is complain – all I get is complaints all day long," she shared. "No one ever goes, 'You know what? Thank you so much,' for anything - ever!"

The actress admitted that she initially took on the position "because no one else wanted it". Mila then candidly confessed that she wanted to use her star platform to spread awareness of the effort of homeowners association presidents nationwide.

© FilmMagic The actress opened up about her new role

"'I'm gonna start a petition as a homeowner – as a head of the homeowners association," she said. "I want to thank all other homeowners, members of the homeowners association and the presidents for all their hard work - because no one ever says thank you!"

Mila continued: "Recently, I had to text my friend who lives in the neighborhood. And I was like, 'You need to reply to my email and be like, 'Thank you so much,' so that I can encourage other people to acknowledge my email."'

© Getty Images The couple share two kids

The actress also shared that she gets frustrated when other homeowners don’t respond to her messages. "No one acknowledges emails, by the way – they think it's a mass email, so I don't get an acknowledgement,' she said. "I worked hard at it! Chat GPT and I worked really hard at putting that email together!"

Mila's home

Mila and Ashton reside in a stunning eco-farmhouse in Beverly Hills. The six-acre property was first designed in the 1930s, before getting renovated in the 1980s. In addition to the main residence, the property includes an entertainment barn with 19-foot sliding doors and a dramatic crystal chandelier that stretches across the ceiling. The expansive grounds also feature a barbecue pavilion beside the family’s swimming pool, where quirky floating lounge chairs drift across the water.

"We wanted a home, not an estate," Mila told Architectural Digest. "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant," added Ashton.

The wooden haven was designed by Howard Backen from Backen & Gillam Architects. "To feel tranquillity in a space, everything needs to be in order. If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense," shared Ashton.