Jennifer Lopez accidentally shares incredible details inside lavish $52million mansion

Jennifer Lopez gave fans an unexpected peek inside her palatial $52 million Bel Air mansion while sharing a festive Instagram video promoting her JLo Beauty stocking stuffers.

In the clips, the 55-year-old superstar is seen decorating a grand fireplace, revealing the stunning scale and elegant design details of her home.

Wearing a cropped taupe sweatshirt, black sports bra and high-waisted leggings, Jennifer looks effortlessly toned as she hangs a red cable-knit stocking beneath a lavish garland dripping in gold ribbons, pinecones and sparkling ornaments. A roaring fire glowed behind her, adding to the cozy holiday scene.

© Instagram J-Lo's incredible mansion is full of stunning details

Another shot from the video shows a breathtaking corner of her home: a mid-century–inspired dining space featuring a sculptural gold chandelier, a round wooden table with vintage green-upholstered chairs, and a large vibrant artwork displayed on the wall.

A vase of fresh white flowers sat at the center of the table, completing the impeccably curated setting.

© Instagram J-Lo's stunning dining area is to die-for

Another frame featured Jennifer smiling at the camera as she held up products from her JLo Beauty line, giving followers another close-up look at the ornate garland and sophisticated detailing throughout her luxury mansion.

What was meant to be a promotional holiday post ended up showcasing the singer’s exquisite interiors, and fans couldn’t get enough of the rare glimpse inside her glamorous lifestyle.

© Instagram Jennifer was promoting her line J-Lo beauty

Earlier this year Jen and her ex Ben Affleck removed their previously listed $60 million Beverly Hills home from the market after being unable to sell the property.

The 12-bedroom mansion was placed on the closed market over a year ago for $68 million, two months before Jennifer filed for divorce, before later being placed on the public market.

In May 2025 the price was knocked down to $59,950,000, however on July 1 the pair requested that the listing be removed.

The estate is spread across five acres and is considered "one of the most private and secured estates in Beverly Hills," with magnificent views over the Hollywood hills.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez posed in her Chloé dress

Inside there is a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex" that offers residents the chance to play basketball and pickleball, a gym, boxing ring, and sports lounge with a bar.

The yard features a stunning zero edge pool that "perfectly frames the extensive grounds & views," as well as an outdoor kitchen, firepit, and couches.

Inside the foyer features a grand staircase that leads to the second story. There are 12 bedrooms and 24 baths, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, two-bedroom guardhouse, 12 car garage and parking for 80 cars.