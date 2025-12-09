Dylan Dreyer's spectacular sea view home just had the ultimate makeover and fans can't get enough

Dylan Dreyer has settled into her new home just in time for Christmas, and she’s wasted no time decorating it for the festivities. The meteorologist took to Instagram on December 8 to unveil her towering Christmas tree in her spectacular living room.

The images captured the fir tree set in front of the backyard doors, offering a beautiful view of the sea beyond. Dylan’s three sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty smiled for the camera as they adorned the tree with red and white baubles.

Another photo captured Dylan’s inviting fireplace, decorated with bright red stockings that paired beautifully with the stone walls, white wood detailing, and soft gray rug. In the caption, she penned: "Now it feels like Christmas!!"

© Instagram Dylan's sons decorated the tree

The TODAY Show host's followers flocked to the comments to gush over her home transformation. "An absolutely gorgeous tree! Merry Christmas to you and your sons!" penned one fan. "Amazing!! Looks great especially in your new home!" wrote another social media user. "Love!!! Looks so festive!!!" commented a third follower.

Dylan and her sons relocated to a new house in the suburbs of Long Island following her divorce from Brian Fichera. The former couple first listed their $2.5 million New York City home for sale in January. Reports indicated in August that the TODAY Show star temporarily pulled the home off the market.

© Instagram Dylan's fireplace looks so cozy

However, just weeks later, the property was put back on the market – this time with a significant $500,000 price cut. In September, per Realtor, the home was listed as "contingent," meaning they've found a buyer and notwithstanding a few conditions, is ready to be sold. Dylan confirmed the news on her social media page, sharing pictures of her three sons' singular bedroom that has since been emptied out.

Dylan and Brian moved into the apartment that featured two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a few months before they welcomed Calvin, the first child, in December. Constructed in 2008, the 1,491-square-foot residence showcases floor-to-ceiling windows framing picturesque views of Battery Park’s landscaping.

© Instagram Dylan made the finishing touches

During an episode of Jenna & Friends, Dylan opened up about her first Christmas in her new home. "I love decorating for Christmas. Now we actually have windows as opposed to apartment building windows, I want to put candles. I like simple, I want a wreath on the window and a candle," shared Dylan.

Dylan issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."