Sydney Sweeney stuns in racy bikini photos amid romantic Thanksgiving trip

Sydney Sweeney soaked up the sun in the Florida Keys with her music mogul partner, Scooter Braun, on Thanksgiving, and enjoyed a spot of waterskiing before a feast to celebrate the special holiday.

The Euphoria star was glowing in a racy brown bikini that showcased her enviable figure, before donning a life vest to commandeer a jet ski, with her partner following closely behind. She wore black sunglasses to complete the look, while Scooter sported blue and white striped swim trunks as they jetted off into the water.

© Instagram Sydney sported a brown bikini during her day on the water

Sydney later took to Instagram to share a clip of herself waterskiing, as she smoothly glided from side to side behind the boat. "42 degrees out and still my happy place, last run of the season before it ices over," she wrote in the caption.

Her fans rushed to the comment section to share their praise, with one writing: "Is there anything she can't do?" while another added: "She needs to be a Bond girl."

Learn more about Sydney's daring hobbies below...

A third chimed in: "It's not fair. She's good at everything," while another declared her "the most talented!!!!" Sydney posted a quick snap of her Thanksgiving feast the following day, which she likely enjoyed with Scooter.

The 44-year-old, who once managed Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande, finalized his divorce from his wife, Yael Cohen, in September 2022. Sydney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino until their split in March 2025.

© Instagram The actress went waterskiing near her house in the Florida Keys

The reported couple connected at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's June wedding in Venice, and have been spotted out and about on dates in the months since. The blonde beauty has had quite the year, having come under fire in July after starring in a controversial ad for American Eagle jeans.

The ad, which ran on the phrase "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," drew criticism for the possible double-entendre of "great genes", which many claimed was racially charged. She responded to the criticism in an interview with GQ in November.

© GC Images Sydney was joined by the music mogul on her trip

"I did a jean ad," she said. "The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I'm literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life."

"I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day. I'm filming Euphoria, so I'm working 16-hour days and I don't really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home, and I go to sleep. So I didn't really see a lot of it," she said of the backlash.

© Getty Images for SCAD Sydney drew controversy in July for her American Eagle ad

"I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear." Aside from the American Eagle controversy, Sydney enjoyed career successful having starred in the biopic Christy, based on the life of boxing champion Christy Martin.

She gained roughly 30 lbs for the role, which she then had just seven weeks to shed before filming The Housemaid and the third season of Euphoria. "I had to be really strict with myself," the 28-year-old told People about losing the weight.

© MLB Photos via Getty Images She gained 30 lbs to play boxer Christy Martin

"When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast. It's the first thing to go before fat. So that I dropped within two weeks."

"I've been a very active person my entire life," Sydney added. "Like, I was a super active kid, and I've always kind of just stayed active and always had a good metabolism. I can gain weight, but I can lose it too."