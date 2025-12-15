Exclusive: Pearl Lowe celebrates 'new quietness' in artsy Notting Hill apartment after family upheaval

Christmas is coming, and as Pearl Lowe welcomes us into her family’s new home in Notting Hill, we’re enveloped in a delicious aura of scented candles and seasoned wood. For the designer and her husband, the rock musician Danny Goffey, home is most definitely where the heart is.

And although they only recently moved back to the capital after 20 years of country living, this mews apartment already has their intimate, authentic vibe. It's a place where the stresses of the world fade away among velvet sofas, eclectic fabrics and vintage finds.

"Home is my sanctuary. It's where the kettle is always on, where shoes are kicked off and where I can fully relax," Pearl tells us. As Danny stokes the fire – the ritual at the heart of their Christmas – Pearl describes the holiday as an exercise in warmth: old films, mismatched socks, mountains of cheese, silly games and a feast that always finishes with homemade pudding.

And now that the couple’s four children – Daisy, Alfie, Frankie and Betty – have all grown up, they’re looking forward to gathering them here for a family celebration.

© Paloma Rojas-Marcos and Fernanda Navarro for Couche Studio For Pearl Lowe and her husband, the rock musician Danny Goffey, home is most definitely where the heart is

Pearl, although you and Danny moved here by yourselves, this is still very much a family home, isn’t it? In fact, your youngest, Betty, has joined us today… Yes. There's a new quietness, but it's gentle rather than sad. There’s always one child lingering here!

How has your relationship with the four of them changed? It's wonderful, because we have proper adult conversations; they're more like friends than children. I speak to each of them on the phone every day and they give me advice. Suppers and holidays are so much fun – I love it.

How has your relationship with the four of them changed? It's wonderful, because we have proper adult conversations; they're more like friends than children. I speak to each of them on the phone every day and they give me advice. Suppers and holidays are so much fun – I love it. What does 'home' mean to you? Home is my sanctuary. It's where the kettle is always on, where shoes are kicked off and where I can fully relax.



© Paloma Rojas-Marcos and Fernanda Navarro for Couche Studio The designer welcomes us into her family's new home in Notting Hill

What can you tell us about the decor here? It's a mix of vintage finds, softly worn fabrics, eclectic wallpapers and little personal treasures. I love rooms that feel as though they've evolved, rather than been installed. My approach to interiors is to trust my instincts and decorate with things I genuinely adore, not what's fashionable. Comfort always comes first, then character follows. Nothing matches, everything has history, and that's where the magic happens.

Which corner is your favourite place to relax? I love sitting on our big orange velvet sofa, wrapped in a knitted throw, with a new scented candle lit, cuddling our dog, Doris.

How do you like to spend Christmas? Do you have any special traditions? We like to spend it by a big roaring fire surrounded by family, with old films, cosy blankets and way too much cheese consumption. There's always music, mismatched stockings and lots of fun games.

What about the menu? It's a real feast: a slow-cooked turkey with all the trimmings – with a nut roast for me, as I don't eat meat – plus mulled wine, champagne and homemade Christmas pudding.



© Paloma Rojas-Marcos and Fernanda Navarro for Couche Studio Pearl has moved back to the capital after 20 years of country living

You started your creative career as a singer‑songwriter and became a fashion and textiles designer. Is there a connection? I've always been drawn to things that tell a story, whether through a lyric or a faded piece of lace. I suppose the thread has always been emotion, authenticity and the thrill of transforming something ordinary into something beautiful.

You're especially drawn to vintage clothes and objects, aren't you? Yes, because they have a story to tell. There's beauty in the things that time hasn't erased.

Your domestic life seems to complement your creativity… My inspiration often comes from my children, and from the ordinary chores of cleaning and cooking or cutting flowers from my garden.

And have your children taken after their artistic parents? They're all artistic, but creativity flows differently in each of them. Daisy is a model, Alfie is a musician, Frankie is an artist and Betty will 100% go into fashion in some way when she leaves university.



© Paloma Rojas-Marcos and Fernanda Navarro for Couche Studio The mews apartment already has their intimate, authentic vibe

You became a grandmother with the birth of Daisy’s daughter, Ivy, in 2023. Are you enjoying it? It is unbelievably magical. Ivy brings a new light into the room.

What values do you try to instil in your children and granddaughter? Kindness, courage, strength and the belief that imperfection is often the most beautiful thing of all.

Your new book, Faded Glamour in the City, is an ode to imperfection… Yes, to romantic, characterful urban homes; places I’ve stepped into and fallen for.

What do you want readers to take away from your book? I want them to take inspiration, excitement and a quiet confidence that they, too, can create something special.



© Paloma Rojas-Marcos and Fernanda Navarro for Couche Studio Pearl is preparing to host children Daisy, Alfie, Frankie and Betty for Christmas

Pick up the latest issue of HELLO! to read the full interview. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.