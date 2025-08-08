Katherine Ryan's North London home her 3 kids 'take over' – full album

Katherine Ryan is due to give birth to her fourth child later this year, and it's in her spacious and modern north London home that she's hoping to have another home birth.

The TV star and comedienne welcomed her two-year-old daughter Fenna at home; she's also the proud mother to Violet, 16, and a three-year-old son Fred, who she shares with her husband Bobby Kootstra.

"Fenna took the longest, but that was my favourite one," she tells HELLO! "Bobby feels he has a bit of PTSD from that, because she was 'sunny side up' and got a bit stuck, but she was never in distress and was born fine."

As she prepares to expand her brood, Katherine, 42, invited HELLO! into her beautiful property, which the family moved into in 2019. Take a look around...

Moving in Katherine and her family moved into the house in June 2019, attracted by the secondary schools in the area. "It was our family home, and we meant to fill it with children," she recalls. "You can get a bigger house in zone five, and it's also good for touring, because I'm right on the M25."

Swimming pool The five-and-a-half-bedroomed property was new, so no building work was required, but the couple, who were childhood sweethearts in Canada and rekindled their love in 2018, did install a small pool in the garden and decorate the interiors. Posing with her 16-year-old daughter Violet by the pool, Katherine admits that her teenager had a mixed reaction to her pregnancy news. With her trademark candour, Katherine says: "Violet is not very excited. She said: 'This is enough kids; what are you doing?' She has had mixed emotions through all my pregnancies. "She was happy about the first one and then with Fenna, she was annoyed at worst, indifferent at best. But now we've come to an understanding. She understands she will love the baby but she doesn't think we should be having any more kids."

Outdoor living The family home also boasts a gym outdoors.

Outdoor play area There's also a chic and tasteful treehouse for the younger children to play in.

Open-plan living Indoors, there's also plenty of space in the kitchen and living room for the little ones to run riot. "We have let the children take it over. The playroom encroaches on the rest of the house. The children use their scooters all around the kitchen, and we're always in here," Katherine says.

Children's nursery Despite the space around them, Katherine, Bobby, Fenna and Fred all sleep together in the nursery. "The baby will be in the nursery with us. Violet is very welcome to join us there, too. "We have a principal bedroom, but we just use it for the children to watch cartoons after they have a bath," Katherine says. "If we get an unsettled baby, I will maybe move down the hall to the half-bedroom. The ultimate goal is for the children to be in the nursery and for Bobby and I to move back to our bedroom. We just don't know when that's going to happen."

Chic interiors Katherine and Bobby did the interiors themselves, although they didn't need to do any work on the property when they moved in.

Expansive gardens Katherine has her lush gardens to help keep cool during her summer pregnancy. "I am well into my second trimester now, so it will be a fat girl summer for me. The entire hot summer, I will be large and in charge," she quips. "It's going to get ugly, but that's fine."

