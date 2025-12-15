The gated £6.2m Barbados villa Sir Cliff Richard used as his private sanctuary - and tried to sell twice

Sir Cliff Richard surprised fans as he revealed that he had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for the last year. In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the 'Summer Holiday' singer, 85, revealed that his cancer had "gone at the moment" and supported calls for a national screening test for men.

"I don't know whether it's going to come back," Sir Cliff said. "We can't tell those sorts of things, but we need to, absolutely, I'm convinced, get there, get tested, get checked." While the singer has kept details of his recovery to himself, it is known that for over 15 years, Cliff has retreated from public view to his £6.2 million villa situated in the luxurious Sugar Hill Estate in Barbados.

Where does Cliff Richard live in Barbados?

Sugar Hill is set over 55 acres of tropical gardens and features 98 luxury homes, including bespoke villas, townhouses, and condos. It is hardly surprising that Sugar Hill appeals to the 'Mistletoe and Wine' singer, as the estate also offers recreational facilities such as two swimming pools and a tennis club for the use of residents and guests, as well as 24/7 security services and a restaurant.

Cliff has owned his home at Sugar Hill, the six-bedroom villa named Coral Sundown, since 2000. At the time the enclave was built (by tennis player-cum-developer David Lloyd), annual service and membership charges for homeowners came at the pretty price of $10,300 (£7,600).

Cliff Richard tries to sell Barbados pad

However, he has tried to offload it several times in recent years. Most recently, the charttopper listed the property for £6.2 million in 2024.

He told The Sunday Times in 2017: "I've already downsized in England from my big place in Berkshire to a small flat in London. I have a huge house in Barbados that I'm also thinking of selling … You might say I'm trying to turn my life from a long-playing record into a much more compact disc."

Before listing the house in 2024, Cliff put Coral Sundown on the market in late 2017 for an undisclosed price, before listing it again in 2019 for £6.8 million. He has since experimented with the asking price, cutting the figure by £200,000 in 2021. It was even once available to rent on Airbnb for £3,000 a night.

What should you be aware of before buying a house abroad? When buying a house abroad, like Cliff, there are a few sticking points to be aware of. HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, breaks them down for us. Do your research - you’ll need to know about property laws and rules in that country. Shop around - just like buying in the UK, don't settle on the first property you see or the first mortgage you come across. Speak with someone on the ground - having a native from that country, if possible, will massively help you organise and communicate. Budget for extra fees - because of exchange rates or various other fees, you could be looking at a bigger bill, so keep some funds back in a pot just in case. Take out insurance - make sure you are adequately protected should something happen.

Why did Cliff Richard move to Barbados?

It was a search for privacy that brought Cliff to the beautiful Caribbean island in the first place. Speaking on a 2003 episode of Open House with Gloria Hunniford, Cliff offered a tour of his house and said: "When I want to escape the crowds, I can feel safe, secure, and happy here.

"When I get into my house on the seaward side, I could be anywhere in the world, and I can have all the peace I want," he also said previously. "I can sit on the terrace and read or swim in the pool."

Situated in a gated community just under a mile from the city of Holetown, Coral Sundown is the epitome of luxe, even if it has proven hard to sell. The house itself offers a private infinity pool, a tennis court, and a veranda. It is this type of privacy that would have been particularly appealing for someone recovering from cancer treatment.

Cliff Richard's property portfolio

Despite Barbados seemingly being Cliff's primary residence (he became a Barbadian citizen in 2010), it isn't the only place he has lived in recent years. In 2006, he sold a house in Surrey, which he originally bought in 1987 for £1.4 million, before purchasing a smaller pad nearby.

Meanwhile, he listed a property in the Algarve area of Portugal for €5.9 million in 2022 and, in 2019, splashed out on two apartments in New York's Upper East Side and converted them into a £3 million luxury pad.