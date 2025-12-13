Strictly's Amber Davies' monochromatic home she shares with famous boyfriend

Amber Davies was never meant to be on this series of Strictly Come Dancing, but the former Love Island winner has managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals.

The star, who served as a last-minute replacement for Dani Dyer, has had to compete in two dance-offs during her time on the show, eliminating Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lewis Cope. Having had to compete in her second dance-off last week, Amber will no doubt be determined to avoid it this week and progress to the final.

When she's not in the training room with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, she's back at her London home with her boyfriend, fellow West End actor Ben Joyce.

The couple's relationship continues to go to strength to strength, and Amber recently praised her partner, saying: "We've gone from strength to strength. Obviously, it [Strictly] came on to him just as quickly as it came on to me. His life flipped upside down just as much as mine – he has been absolutely amazing. He’s gone above and beyond for me, and I couldn’t have done this experience without him."

The couple moved into their London property together back in June, and Amber has shared several photos from inside their abode. So far, the couple have opted for a monochromatic look for their home, with the walls and ceilings all remaining white above wooden floors.

A monochromatic abode can be a favourite for some, making it easier to co-ordinate elements within the property with a simple colour scheme. The styling can also reduce visual clutter by focusing on a single colour instead of a multitude of brighter ones. The neutral tones can also contribute to a calming and relaxing feel, perfect for cooling down after a long day in the training room!

The first photo of their new pad came shortly after Amber and Ben moved in. The star posted a photo from her living room with the couple's pet dog, and she joked that she'd managed to order "toddler furniture", with the actress seen sitting on a tiny armchair.

The image carousel also featured a black-and-white image of her new bedroom, which featured a large mirrored wardrobe, and a peek at the sprawling garden found outside her living room. A romantic snap showed off her kitchen, which contained a gas hob.

Separate reels have allowed fans a look at how the couple have furnished their home. One reel shared in July saw Amber dancing in her living room with a patterned rug and tall lampshade seen in the room. Another posted in October saw a blue planter and framed photograph sitting on the windowsill.



Before moving in with Ben, Amber lived in a gorgeous Essex mansion. She also previously lived in the capital, renting a flat in London. Even back in her renting days, Amber preferred a monochromatic look to her home, which contained a balcony with a stunning view, and a sleek kitchen. The property also featured artwork of one of Amber's mottos: "Work hard, play hard."

© Instagram Amber is favouring a monochromatic colour scheme Living room When Amber moved in, her property was unfurnished, although the star accidentally brought some tiny furniture for the place!



© Instagram We can't wait to see the star's garden in full! Garden Outside of her window, fans could see Amber's sprawling garden, which was filled with plenty of foliage!

© Instagram The star had help unpacking Bedroom The star's bedroom was filled with moving boxes at the start, but the impressive space featured a large wardrobe! Amber was more than happy to show off her fashion, which included a chic hat that she playfully posed in.

