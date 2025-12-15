George and Amal Clooney's future uncertainty over UK property

Since George Clooney fell for human rights lawyer, Amal Alamuddin, and the world's most eligible bachelor was taken off the market, they have become one of Hollywood's great power couples. As well as their successful careers, they are building an idyllic family life away from the cameras, and they have homes all over the world to raise their twins, Ella and Alexander.

The Clooney property repertoire includes Villa Oleandra on Lake Como in Italy and a wine estate in Provence, France, as well as a property in Sonning, England. It's the latter that could cause potential issues for the couple in the future, and that's all due to a significant house price downturn.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney have three incredible estates

According to Rightmove, "the historical sold prices in Sonning Eye over the last year were 35 per cent down on the 2018 peak of £1,250,000." And while house prices do fluctuate, I have written about celebrity and royal homes for five years now at HELLO!, and a 35 per cent decrease is a really significant figure and bad news for the couple. Often, we see increases or decreases of around 5 per cent, but this is extreme.

The Oscar-winning movie star and the human rights barrister bought their property on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border in 2014, for a reported £12 million. Since then, they've put their own stamp on the house by investing in some renovations to make it their dream home.

If the downward trajectory continues, the couple could be set to make a considerable loss. However, there is no suggestion that George and Amal are selling up anytime soon, which means they will be able to ride the wave and potentially cash out at a much healthier time.

© w8media George owns an $18 million home in Berkshire and heavy rain waterlogged the local area

Why has George and Amal's property lost value?

The riverside location makes the setting of their residence extremely picturesque, but it does leave the building vulnerable during extreme weather and high waters. Their sprawling garden has been badly affected by flooding in the past, causing undeniable heartache. The area is notorious for its flooding issues due to the close proximity of the River Thames. Luckily, the Grade-II listed house wasn't directly affected in previous floods, they just suffered a waterlogged garden. However, this factor could have potentially impacted the house prices in the area.

A life in France

© Clemens Bilan, Getty Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are raising their kids in France

The Clooneys choose to spend most of their time at their enormous chateau in the south of France, which they bought in 2021 for £8 million. While the French sunshine, wine, and scenery may be alluring, there's actually another driving factor that's responsible for France being their main location - and that's the kids.

In an interview with Esquire , George admitted: "[I was] worried about raising our kids in L. A., in the culture of Hollywood." Instead, an off-grid life in France allows their children to fully unplug and fly under the radar of paparazzi.

George also explained that his children are having a rural upbringing just like he had in Kentucky. "As a kid I hated the whole idea of it," he admitted. "But now, for them, it's like – they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life."