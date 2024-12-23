Jada Pinkett Smith leaves fans in awe with epic transformation of personal home in new video

Jada Pinkett Smith spared no expense in completely transforming her home for the holidays.

The former Red Table Talk talk host's home has been turned into a total winter wonderland, complete with towering Christmas trees and even loads of snowy decorations.

Though the Girls Trip actress is still married to her husband Will Smith even after revealing they have been living separate lives since about 2017, and she has stated they remain committed to each other, for the last three years, she has been living in her own home, however in the same Calabasas neighborhood as Will's.

Jada took to Instagram the weekend before Christmas arrived and shared a tour of her decorations.

Starting off with the exterior of her house, she showcased the two gold Christmas soldiers on each side of the entrance, and the lit up wreaths and garlands surrounding the stone portico.

Once you walk in, it's snow and gingerbread homes galore, with an oversized mock up of a gingerbread house framing the entrance to the living room, which itself is full of Christmas trees and white shaggy carpets.

Her staircase is equally impressive, adorned with white carpeting and white felt braids emulating snow, plus there's a snowman on the stair landing to boot.

"I love the magic of Christmas!" Jada wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy Holidays everyone," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the home transformation.

"Breathtaking Beautiful… Happy Holidays," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I love the gingerbread house entryway," and: "This is beautiful @jadapinkettsmith happy holidays to you and your beautiful family!" as well as: "Oh! How I love the beauty of Christmas too."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Jada also shared she had a box of frosted cookies decorated with her family's faces, including Will's as well as his son Trey's, and that of the couple's kids, Willow and Jaden.

It was back in October 2023 that Jada made the bombshell revelation that she and Will, who she married in 1997, had in fact been separated since 2016, however she maintained at the time they did not have any plans to divorce.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she reflected during a conversation on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb. Still, she maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."