Kate Hudson opens doors to dazzling Christmas inside Goldie Hawn's former $6m vintage home

Kate Hudson is known as a fabulous actress with an impeccable sense of style. It is clear that sense of style also plays into her interior design prowess as she has shared her Christmas decor for 2023 and it is stunning.

Though the A Little White Lie star, 44, is not afraid of an avant-garde red carpet look (who remembers those incredible ruffled shoulder pads on the gown she wore to this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party), Kate has gone for a more traditional feel in her Christmas decorations this year and there's a reason this aesthetic is a classic for a reason.

The Bride Wars actress purchased the $6 million home in the Pacific Palisades from her mother and Death Becomes Her actress Goldie Hawn, 78, in 2005 and then bought the home next to it in 2011 to create a sprawling estate. Kate resides in the stunning property with with her partner, Danny Fujikawa, their daughter, Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham from previous relationships.

The mansion boasts seven bedrooms, as well as an impressive garden with a pool and spa. The land also offers a guest house which has an additional five bedrooms.

The post sharing her Christmas decorations with her 17.9 Instagram followers was captioned: "Around our home lately. I love the holidays so much and throughout the years have collected trees, Santa’s, music boxes, snow villages, ornaments, and more. We bake, cook, sing, share laughs, and create light to shine everywhere, we wish for love and peace.

"I am a lover of this time over year and soak every minute of it up," she continued. "I guess that is a good metaphor for how I feel about life and celebrating our time here. It’s as fleeting as the holidays. Here today, gone tomorrow. So I choose to make it sweet and cozy. Everyday. And of course every Holiday. Wishing sweet and cozy to everyone. PS. More decorations and cozy to come."

Her back room © Instagram Kate's back room has incredible French doors looking out onto the pool - a haven in the summertime. But clearly, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is a pro in turning the space into a festive bolthole. The room features a leafy bunting with a velvet bow and an unusual Christmas tree - a sparse style covered in gold baubles and decorations and topped with a matching bow. The table in the space is covered in a mustard and cream tablecloth with a miniature tree decorated with red roses and charcoal grey sparkly baubles perched on top. The room also features a vintage feel patterned rug.

Her festive table © Instagram The Glass Onion star shared a photo of her festive table where no doubt she will host her nearest and dearest this year. The table was decorated with an oatmeal-checked runner and topped with gold candlesticks and sparkly taupe tree-shaped ornaments. The space is painted in a khaki shade for a moody ambience.



Her staircase © Instagram The Deepwater Horizon star has been decorated in a traditional way. The white bannister has been adorned with a leafy garland with snow-topped pinecones. She has added a white bow onto the rail for a feminine touch.



Her Christmas tree © Instagram Kate's home boasts a music room with a vintage aesthetic housing a piano and microphone set up. The star has put up a Christmas tree in the room with full branches adorned with rose gold, dark green, and ochre-coloured baubles. She added a Father Christmas figure and a model train with little presents in the carriages atop the piano.



Her bedroom © Instagram The Fools Gold star's bedroom uses rich warm tones for a sumptuous feel. The room features a set of warm-wood nightstands dressed with 70s-feel patterned lampshades with tassel detailing. Her bedding is white but she has added warmth with a deep olive headboard and pillows with a dark grey throw. The green patterned throw pillows with 'Love' and 'Dream' embroidered added a festive touch.



