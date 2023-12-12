Mariah Carey's most spectacular Christmas decor across her multi-million dollar property portfolio

As the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey reigns supreme with her holiday decor. Each year, the famed chanteuse transforms her property portfolio – and $1.8 million tour bus – into festive grottos filled with twinkly lights, ceiling-sweeping trees, and personalised ornaments.

With an extensive property portfolio that includes a $9 million Tribeca Triplex and a Beverly Hills Mediterranean-style mansion – not to mention a slew of lavish rental homes – the songstress is spoilt for choice. While it's unclear where she prefers to spend Christmas each year, it's clear that Mariah makes the holiday season as magical as possible for her 12-year-old twins Morrocan and Monroe.

Take a look at her most show-stopping and spectacular Christmas decorations over the years…

Mariah's cosy fairy lights © Instagram On Boxing Day 2022, Mariah revealed that she, Morrocan and Monroe, had cosied up at a cabin-style retreat for their Christmas celebrations. In this case, the property likely was another lavish rental, but Mariah put her festive spin on the decor, adding a wreath and garlands filled with fairy lights.

Mariah's personalised ornaments © Instagram For 2021, Mariah decked out what appears to be her New York apartment with silver and gold baubles, personalised 'MC' ornaments, and beautifully embroidered Christmas stockings, which lined the fireplace.

Mariah's decadent dining room © Instagram Mariah wished her fans a Merry Christmas in 2020, and she also gave them a glimpse of the decadent dining room set-up in one of her many homes. After adorning the window frames and candle chandelier with traditional fir garlands; the singer dressed her table with metallic gold plates and matching glasses.

Mariah's jaw-dropping Christmas tree © Instagram When it comes to Christmas, Mariah favors a gold color scheme. In 2020, she decorated her tree with opulent gold bows, leaves, glittering butterflies, and baubles.

Mariah's fireplace © Instagram In 2020, Mariah switched up her fireplace decor. Swapping her go-to golden baubles for a fir and feather garland, the mom-of-two added glitter-soaked snowflakes and warm fairy lights. Creating the ultimate focal point, the fireplace served as the perfect backdrop for family photos with Morrocan and Monroe. Adorably, the family even wore matching tartan pyjamas for their Christmas photos.

