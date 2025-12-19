Cindy Crawford shows off spectacular staircase in festive multi-million dollar Malibu mansion

Cindy Crawford certainly knows how to deck the halls of her multi-million-dollar Malibu mansion for the festive season. The supermodel took to Instagram on December 18 to unveil her lavish holiday décor, adorning every corner of the stunning haven she shares with her husband, Rande Gerber.

The first photograph showcased a garland accented with gold bows and red ornaments, looping over the banister and draping across the doorways. Cindy was captured sitting on her marble staircase as she posed in a pair of jeans with a cozy red sweater. The 59-year-old's luscious brunette locks were styled into a bouncy blowout while her makeup was left natural and radiant, courtesy of a pinch of blush and a red lip.

Another snap revealed an array of Christmas trees scattered throughout the sprawling home. The fir was adorned with gold baubles, embellished bows, and oversized acorn ornaments.

© Instagram Cindy posed on her festive staircase

In the caption, Cindy penned: "Getting into the holiday spirit."

The supermodel's home features white marble floors, white walls, dark wooden features including a door, a rounded table with an oak base topped with plants, candles and more art books, a modern glass ceiling line and brown shutters.

As an interior design enthusiast, here are my tips on how to achieve a Malibu festive aesthetic. The key is balancing warmth and glamour with an effortless, coastal sensibility. Start with a refined holiday color palette of gold, rich red, and natural greenery, think lush garlands, classic ornaments, and subtle metallic accents.

© Instagram Cindy showed off the Christmas trees

These festive touches should feel curated and organic, allowing the natural textures to shine. Set against a backdrop of quiet luxury, such as pristine white marble floors and neutral interiors, the colors create a striking yet elegant contrast, adding seasonal richness without overwhelming the space.

As for Cindy’s seasonal sartorial agenda, the supermodel has been embracing festive-inspired sweaters, including the one featured in her post. Earlier this month, Cindy joined other stars including Grace Van Patten, Lisa Loeb, Caley Versfelt, Cole Sibus and Matthew Von Der Ahe for the annual festive fundraiser at Pinz Bowling Center in California. The event pairs celebrities with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, a cause Cindy has championed for many years.

For the event, Cindy wore a textured green knit sweater tucked into wide-leg dark denim trousers, finished with tan suede boots and minimal jewellery and make-up.

Cindy's property portfolio

Kim Kardashian notably bought Cindy and Rande's old Malibu cliffside estate for an eye-watering $70.4 million in 2022, after the property was listed for $99.5 million by investor Adam Weiss, who bought it from the model in 2018.

Along with her beach-side residence, Cindy owns a gorgeous Ontario mansion. The kitchen boasts dark red wood cabinets and cupboards amid wood paneled walls and windows for rustic style. Along the deep, shining wooden floors rest blue and white striped rugs.

© Instagram Cindy lives in Malibu

During the summer, Rande and Cindy tend to retreat to their private island in Ontario after they built a house on the granite land in 2008. They bought the seven-acre plot for an undisclosed sum, and have spent multiple summers there ever since.

Their home is particularly isolated, with Cindy describing the couple as "especially hard-core" because "we're island cottagers. There’s no getting into the car and going to the movies when it rains."

The supermodel goes there for about a month every summer, where she wears no makeup, has no plans, and sits by the dock or takes "granny swims." The couple bring their two kids Presley and Kaia, and their friends up for the relaxing vacation.

In late 2020, Cindy and Rande acquired a waterfront residence in one of Miami Beach's most exclusive enclaves for $9.625 million. The midcentury-modern home spans 3,803 square feet on a 0.39-acre lot, boasting more than 100 feet of direct water frontage and sweeping, unobstructed bay views. Inside, the retreat features a slanted wood-slat ceiling, exposed brick walls, and ceramic tile floors.