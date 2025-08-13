Where are they now? 11 stars behind the ’90s most memorable hits

Released in 1992 by American hip-hop group House of Pain, “Jump Around” quickly became an iconic party anthem, known for its infectious beat and signature horn sample. The track peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in several countries, cementing its place as a defining song of the early ‘90s hip-hop scene.

Despite the massive success of “Jump Around”, House of Pain struggled to replicate that level of fame with their later releases. The group disbanded in 1996 after the release of their third album, Truth Crushed to Earth Shall Rise Again, due to lead rapper Everlast’s departure from the band.

The frontman has since carved out a successful solo career, while DJ Lethal is now a member of the rap metal band Limp Bizkit. Third member Danny Boy is also a well-known solo rapper, and has established a career in film as well.