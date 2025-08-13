Where are they now? 11 stars behind the ’90s most memorable hits

Even if you haven’t heard of these artists, you’ve probably heard of these songs. The ‘90s were a golden era for music, including a slew of fresh faces who shot to fame after their catchy singles achieved worldwide success.
But while the tracks live on in movie soundtracks, Spotify playlists, and karaoke nights, many of the artists behind them quietly left the spotlight. Here’s a look at 11 one-hit wonders from the ‘90s, and what they’re up to today.
House of Pain – “Jump Around” (1992)
Released in 1992 by American hip-hop group House of Pain, “Jump Around” quickly became an iconic party anthem, known for its infectious beat and signature horn sample. The track peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in several countries, cementing its place as a defining song of the early ‘90s hip-hop scene.
Despite the massive success of “Jump Around”, House of Pain struggled to replicate that level of fame with their later releases. The group disbanded in 1996 after the release of their third album, Truth Crushed to Earth Shall Rise Again, due to lead rapper Everlast’s departure from the band.
The frontman has since carved out a successful solo career, while DJ Lethal is now a member of the rap metal band Limp Bizkit. Third member Danny Boy is also a well-known solo rapper, and has established a career in film as well.
Babybird – “You''re Gorgeous” (1996)
“You’re Gorgeous” was released in 1996 by Babybird, the indie band fronted by British musician and writer Stephen Jones. Originally a lo-fi solo project, Babybird evolved into a full band just before the release of their breakthrough hit. The darkly tinged lyrics of “You’re Gorgeous” were masked by a sugary pop chorus, helping it reach No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and becoming one of the most recognisable alternative tracks of the decade.
After disbanding in 2000, Stephen focused on his solo work, but later reformed Babybird in 2005 with new material and touring. He announced in 2013 that the project was effectively over due to members growing apart musically.
Stephen continues to release music on Bandcamp and is also a published fiction author.
New Radicals – “You Get What You Give” (1998)
“You Get What You Give” was the first single from American alternative rock band’s only album, Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too, and by far their most successful. The song reached number 36 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and entered the top ten in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.
The group disbanded the following year, with lead singer Gregg Alexander citing exhausting media attention and a desire to focus on music production. The band reunited in 2021 to perform at Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade, as “You Get What You Give” was a favourite of Biden’s son, the late Beau Biden.
Most recently, Gregg found renewed media attention after Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” went viral, which he co-wrote with Sophie.
Right Said Fred – “I’m Too Sexy” (1991)
A karaoke night favourite, English pop band Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart, and topped the charts in countries like the US, Canada, and Australia. The tongue-in-cheek hit was initially rejected by multiple recording companies, but is widely considered one of the catchiest pop tunes of all time, even making Billboard’s “Best Pop Songs of All Time” list in 2023.
While Right Said Fred had another UK hit with “Deeply Dippy”, they haven’t been able to match the widescale notoriety achieved with “I’m Too Sexy”. The band, consisting of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, are still together, and their ninth studio album Exactly! was released in 2017.
The brothers were also credited as songwriters on Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do”, alongside Jack Antonoff and Taylor herself, as the chorus follows the same rhythmic pattern as “I’m Too Sexy”.
OMC – “How Bizarre” (1996)
“How Bizarre” was the lead single from New Zealand pop group OMC’s album of the same name. The song received rave reviews for its blend of electronic pop and Spanish musical elements, and topped charts worldwide, with the group winning the “Single of the Year” award at the 1996 New Zealand Music Awards.
While OMC had additional successful singles in their home country, like “On the Run”, they’re widely considered a one-hit wonder worldwide. While the group did not officially disband, they never released another album, briefly reuniting to release the song “4 All of Us” with actress Lucy Lawless in 2007.
Sadly, Phil Fuemana, the band’s founding member, and his younger brother, vocalist Pauly Fuemana, both passed away in 2005 and 2010. “How Bizarre” became popular on TikTok in 2020, and there are currently over 230k views under the sound.
Eagle-Eye Cherry – “Save Tonight” (1997)
“Save Tonight” by the Swedish rock musician Eagle-Eye Cherry gained worldwide popularity, and served as the lead single from his debut album Desireless. The song entered the top 10 in over 20 countries globally, and peaked at number one on two separate Billboard charts and Music Week’s UK Airplay.
While widely considered a one-hit wonder in the mainstream sense, Eagle-Eye has released six studio albums, most recently Back on Track (2023), and recently toured Australia and New Zealand with English reggae band UB40 in 2024.
Eagle-Eye has contributed music to films like Y tu Mamá también and Billy Elliot, and remains a popular artist in his home country.
4 Non Blondes – “What’s Up” (1993)
“What’s Up?”, also known by its prominent line in the chorus “What’s Going On?” by American rock band 4 Non Blondes became a global anthem in the early ‘90s thanks to its raw vocal delivery by lead singer Linda Perry and its resonance with the alternative music scene. The song topped the charts in twelve European countries and hit number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Linda left the band the following year, citing creative differences over their debut studio album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! (1994), and the band essentially disbanded. Linda went on to have a successful career as a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, writing and producing hits like Pink’s “Get the Party Stated” and Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful”.
The band reformed for a one-off performance in 2014, and again in 2025 for a series of shows in San Diego. When asked by The San Diego Union Tribune about the possibility of a second 4 Non Blondes album, Linda said: “If you’re asking me: ‘Will there be a second 4 Non Blondes record?’, I can say there will be.”
Len – “Steal My Sunshine” (1999)
“Steal My Sunshine” by Canadian alt-pop duo Len became a summer hit in 1999, blending lo-fi samples and hip-hop beats in a song that defied genres. The song was initially part of the soundtrack for the Katie Holmes-led crime comedy film Go (1996), and was later released as a single following its popularity.
Though Len never replicated the global success of “Steal My Sunshine”, the band continued to make music until 2008, when Marc Costanzo, one half of the sibling duo, announced on MySpace that Len wouldn’t be making another album, citing difficulty getting things together. Despite this, Marc and Sharon Costnazo reunited in 2012 to release Len’s fifth and final studio album, It’s Easy If You Try.
Marc now runs a successful music publishing company, Inside Music Publishing, while Sharon has favoured a private life.
Los Del Río – “Macarena” (1995)
The ultimate primary school dance anthem, “Macarena” by Spanish duo Los Del Río was the groups’ first international breakthrough following an established career in Spain’s traditional Andalusian music scene. Accompanied by its iconic dance, the song, originally released in 1993 and later remixed by the Bayside Boys in 1995, entered and later reentered the Billboard Hot 100 the same year, peaking at number one for 14 weeks.
The group, consisting of Antonio Romero Monge and Rafael Ruiz Perdigones, are widely considered a one hit wonder due to the unprecedented reach of “Macarena”, but have maintained a successful music career in Spanish-speaking countries, having released over 20 albums since forming in 1967.
The group are continuing to tour in celebration of their 60 years in music, and “Macarena” continues to feature in popular films and ads, including the Vogue spring 2022 launch video featuring rapper Bad Bunny.
Lisa Loeb – Stay (I Missed You) (1994)
An unsigned artist, singer and guitarist Lisa Loeb became a surprise hit in 1994 after “Stay (I Missed You)” was featured in the 1994 romcom Reality Bites starring Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder. Hawke, being a friend of Lisa, passed the song onto director Ben Stiller, believing it would capture the feelings and tone of the movie.
The acoustic folk rock ballad, driven by Lisa’s personal experiences of a breakup, was a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and propelled the success of her debut album Tails (1995). Although she maintained a steady career, none of her subsequent singles matched the massive commercial success of “Stay”.
Lisa continues to remain active in the music industry, regularly performing in concerts, and she released a collaborative children’s album with The Hollow Trees in 2024, titled That’s What It’s All About. She has also made a number of acting appearances and cameos, most recently in That 90s Show (2024).
Lou Bega – “Mambo No. 5” (1999)
German singer Lou Bega sampled the now-infamous instrumental from “Mambo No. 5” from Cuban musician Dámaso Pérez Prado, who originally released his track under the same name in 1949. Lou’s version was released in 1999 as the lead single from his debut album A Little Bit of Mambo, and became a global smash success, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Male Vocal Pop Performance.
Often cited as a classic one-hit wonder, Lou has managed a steady touring career in Europe, and remains popular in his home country.
His latest album, 90s Cruiser, was released in 2021, and Lou continues to release remixes of his most famous songs on music streaming services, including “Mambo No. 5”.