First look at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's extravagant makeover of $10 million Miami Beach dream home
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend Wayne & Cynthia Boich's Art Basel party on December 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for 4WRD)© Alexander Tamargo

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber complete $10 million Miami Beach dream home

Cindy also has homes in Malibu and Canada

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have completed construction on their $10 million Miami Beach dream home four years after buying the property to tear it down.

The home was originally built in 1955 and was a midcentury modern with five-bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and 100 feet of unobstructed views out over the blue Miami waters.

In the celebrity enclave of Bayshore, the pair chose to tear down the home and rebuild a new property on the 17000 square foot lot, with new pictures revealing the two-story home features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over a new pool and yard, with a newly-built dock to allow for boat access.

View of Cindy Crawford's Miami Beach home, revealing a swimming pool, and dock
View of Cindy Crawford's Miami Beach home, revealing a swimming pool, and dock

They have also added palm trees to provide privacy and what appears to be a pool house.

Cindy and Rande purchased the lot at the end of 2020 and have spent the last almost-four years building and renovating the new home.

Founder of Casamigos Tequila Rande Gerber, Amal Clooney, Founder of Casamigos Tequila George Clooney, Mario Testino and Cindy Crawford attend official launch of Casamigos Tequila in Ibiza and Spain
Rande (second right) with wife Cindy (right) and Amal and George Clooney, and Mario Testino

Miami has become the place to see and be seen in recent years with amazing weather, beautiful beaches, epic nightlife and a rich culture.

 David and Victoria Beckham are among those who have expanded their property portfolio to the Florida city, with a $24million Miami penthouse located within the One Hundred Museum building, a luxurious block based on a seven-star hotel.

Recent reports also claim that the pair are in the process of looking to buy a swanky waterfront mansion on the market for an eye-watering $80 million – and only  minutes away from Cindy and Rande.

Harper wore a pastel pink gown with straight hair at a red carpet event alongside her family. Her soft, glamorous look blended seamlessly with the rest of the well-dressed Beckhams.
David and Victoria Beckham are looking to buy second property in Miami

Previous descriptions of the property, on the same stretch of road show that it currently has nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a gym, a spa, a home cinema, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen and lounge. 

It has 124-feet of waterfront views.

LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Wade have all once lived in Miami Beach.

Cindy and Rande also have a gorgeous beachside property in Malibu, California, and a remote cottage in Ontario, Canada, where they often spend their summer months. They bought the seven-acres of land in 2008 for an undisclosed sum.

