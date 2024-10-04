Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber complete $10 million Miami Beach dream home

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have completed construction on their $10 million Miami Beach dream home four years after buying the property to tear it down.
The home was originally built in 1955 and was a midcentury modern with five-bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and 100 feet of unobstructed views out over the blue Miami waters.
In the celebrity enclave of Bayshore, the pair chose to tear down the home and rebuild a new property on the 17000 square foot lot, with new pictures revealing the two-story home features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over a new pool and yard, with a newly-built dock to allow for boat access.
They have also added palm trees to provide privacy and what appears to be a pool house.
Cindy and Rande purchased the lot at the end of 2020 and have spent the last almost-four years building and renovating the new home.
Miami has become the place to see and be seen in recent years with amazing weather, beautiful beaches, epic nightlife and a rich culture.
David and Victoria Beckham are among those who have expanded their property portfolio to the Florida city, with a $24million Miami penthouse located within the One Hundred Museum building, a luxurious block based on a seven-star hotel.
Recent reports also claim that the pair are in the process of looking to buy a swanky waterfront mansion on the market for an eye-watering $80 million – and only minutes away from Cindy and Rande.
Previous descriptions of the property, on the same stretch of road show that it currently has nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a gym, a spa, a home cinema, a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen and lounge.
It has 124-feet of waterfront views.
LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Wade have all once lived in Miami Beach.
Cindy and Rande also have a gorgeous beachside property in Malibu, California, and a remote cottage in Ontario, Canada, where they often spend their summer months. They bought the seven-acres of land in 2008 for an undisclosed sum.