Tim McGraw unveils sky-high Christmas tree in $15.7m Nashville mansion

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have transformed their sprawling Nashville mansion into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays. The country singer took to Instagram on December 22 to show off the family's towering Christmas tree.

Positioned in the lounge, the fir tree stands tall in front of floor-to-ceiling panel windows draped with beige curtains, centered between brown suede sofas on either side. The tree is adorned with traditional red-and-gold baubles and warm-toned fairy lights. Festive ornaments decorate the branches, including snowman baubles, a Merry Christmas sign, and an angel crowning the top of the tree. Beneath the tree sits an abundance of carefully wrapped presents, all waiting to be opened on Christmas morning.

In front of the Christmas tree sits a suede coffee table, topped with a wooden tray holding two snow globes, warmly lit candles, and festive red flowers.

© Instagram Time McGraw's Christmas tree

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the McGraw Family!!!" Tim captioned the post.

While the decor feels intimate and traditional, the scale of the setting is anything but modest. The luxe abode, which features five bedrooms, ten bathrooms, is worth an estimated $15.7 million. The luxurious property has 22,460 square feet of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are empty nesters

Now that their three daughters, Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey have all flown from the nest, Tim and Faith have the huge home all to themselves.

The dining area features a round dining table, vaulted beam ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors, and dark wood furniture with more spectacular views of their surroundings. Meanwhile, the kitchen boasts varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and a white and gray concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood. The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there are plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances.

© Getty Images for ACM The singer has an impressive net worth

Tim and Faith's sprawling home comes as no surprise, given their eye-watering joint net worth. The musical duo tied the knot in 1996 and have since accumulated a staggering fortune.

The country singers are worth a whopping $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth and they're not slowing down anytime soon. Both have had monumental success over the years and continue to tour and perform to this day. They also made an impact with their acting careers and most recently played husband and wife in the hit show 1883.

Tim's success has been an inspiration to many rising artists. Callista Clark, who is signed to Big Machine Label Group, which boasts some of the biggest country singers on its roster including Tim McGraw, spoke to us about the music legend. "I grew up listening to 80s and 90s country, if I'm being really honest that was it, that was all I listened to. So, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, all of those, that's what I grew up listening to," she shared.

"[My Best Friend] is one of my favorite songs by him and I posted that really last minute a few months ago so I definitely wasn't expecting him to randomly share it, but it was so sweet."

She added: "In his video, he was like, 'You need to cover this', and someone from my team, well we're on the same label, so somebody from our team texted me and was like, 'Um, ???' and I was like, 'Absolutely!' But we'll just have to see. I would absolutely be down to sing with Tim McGraw."