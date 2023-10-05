Gracie McGraw moves into unbelievable new Brooklyn home - wait 'til you see inside

From one fabulous abode to another. Gracie McGraw has some stunning new digs after moving from her luxury apartment to a pad in Brooklyn.

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw quietly vacated her former home and moved herself and her dog, Baz - who she affectionately refers to as her son - into another plush-looking property.

Gracie took to Instagram this week with a simple snapshot of herself sitting on a stairs of a grand staircase with her pet by her side.

She captioned it: "Mother and son have relocated," and fans immediately inundated her with questions. "Wait still NYC right?!?!" wrote one, as a second quizzed: "New Orleans," and a third commented: "It’s never where you live, it’s how it makes you feel."

Gracie, 27, then clarified: "Yes!!! Brooklyn," as more of her social media followers gushed over the "drama" of her wooden staircase.

The Broadway singer gave a further glimpse inside her home when she welcomed a visit from one of her good friends just a few days later.

Taking to Instagram stories, Gracie posted a photo of her "wifey" arriving in the foyer of her house and standing beneath a grand chandelier, with the expansive front doors behind her and entry way into a room which featured a piano. "Wifey has arrived for her bday @sarah.cr0we," she wrote.

Gracie moved to New York in 2021 and has been living the high life since she got there. While it appeared she loved her former home which she moved into one year ago, Gracie was ready for a change.

No doubt, the fun-loving star will have as much fun in her new palatial house as she did the last and she can expect a visit from her sisters, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, soon.

The trio are incredibly close and their parents are proud of each other. Tim recently celebrated his girls on National Daughters Day when he shared a series of snapshots of his children growing up through the years.

The social media post was accompanied by a caption which read: "National Daughters Day was yesterday, so I want to share these pics. Babies to young women... It happens so, so quickly."

He continued: "Faith and I wake up every morning so grateful and proud that we have these remarkable young ladies in our lives!!!"

