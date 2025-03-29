Inside Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's $15.7m Nashville mansion that's 10x bigger than the average home

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a reported combined net worth of $200 million, so their sprawling Nashville mansion barely made a dent in their bank balance.

The country superstars live in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home worth an estimated $15.7 million.

WATCH: Tim McGraw shares peek inside $15.7m Nashville home

The luxurious property has 22,460 square feet of space. According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

Now that their three daughters, Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, have all flown from the nest, Tim and Faith have the huge home all to themselves.

Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a hotel is an understatement.

1/ 7 © Instagram Dining area Tim and Faith aren't short of rooms, and they appear to have an open-concept floor plan on the lower level of the home. He recently shared a breathtaking photo of Faith that revealed another glimpse inside their home. The space features a round dining table, vaulted beam ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, tiled floors, and dark wood furniture with more spectacular views of their surroundings.

2/ 7 © Photo: Instagram Kitchen The kitchen appears to have a different vibe to the rest of the home that Tim has revealed, with varnished wooden floors, a black and white patterned feature wall, and a white and gray concrete-style splashback that's home to a stainless-steel chimney hood. The ceiling is covered with spotlights, there are plenty of storage cabinets, a blue island with a white top that's lined with leather-backed chairs, and more stainless-steel appliances. It also appears to be open-planned, with a gray couch in the foreground.

3/ 7 © Photo: Instagram Living room The 1883 star previously shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting in what appeared to be his living room, or at least one of them, while watching some of his old music videos. The entire room oozed sophisticated glam and was filled with contrasting but complementary textures, like a buttery tan leather sofa on a plush black and gray carpet. There is also a built-in fireplace with a white marble backdrop against a black-painted feature wall that is home to a flat-screen TV. The rest of the room appears to be painted white and is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the house. There is also a marble-top island and a spiral staircase with a black banister.

4/ 7 © Photo: Instagram Family room One Christmas, Tim gave fans a peek inside another living space that housed a Christmas tree. The room is decorated all white, from the walls to the furniture and the carpet – even the Christmas tree was white in keeping with the theme of the room. Adding a pop of color are a gold and brass antique-looking chandelier and a black grand piano. The floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light, and the view of the countryside is truly breathtaking.

5/ 7 © Instagram Living room Tim revealed another living room one Christmas that has ceilings so high, he needed a huge stepladder to reach the top of their giant tree. Showing off the sheer scale of the room, the photo revealed three sets of paneled windows, an exposed wooden ceiling, and another chandelier.

6/ 7 © Instagram Backyard The couple's backyard is also home to cozy furniture and a large TV that heightens the enjoyment of soaking up summer nights al fresco. A recent photo shared by Tim gave a peek at the couple's swimming pool, which is surrounded by large trees, pristine lawns, and an unforgettable sunset view.