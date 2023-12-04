Tim McGraw shares jaw-dropping glimpse inside 22k-square-foot home with Faith Hill – fans left in awe

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are ready to bring the holiday season into their Tennessee home, and just days into December, their residence has effectively been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Though the beloved country icons are now empty nesters, the two have made sure that when their three daughters come home for the holidays, they'll get a taste of Christmas even just as soon as they enter their driveway.

The former Yellowstone 1883 co-stars, who have been married since 1996, are doting parents to three girls, daughters Gracie Catherine, 26, Maggie Elizabeth, 25, and Audrey Caroline, 21.

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters enjoy themed dinner at family home

As the weekend came to a close, Tim took to Instagram and shared with his followers a glimpse into his and Faith's stunning home.

The couple have clearly made sure their guests are impressed immediately upon entering the property, and in the photo, the "Standing Room Only" singer captured the grandiose driveway, featuring a charming cobblestone ground, illuminated shrubbery, and a picturesque gas lamp post.

The breathtaking entrance is all anchored by a massive tree, whose web-like branches are at the moment completely covered by glittering white string lights in the absence of leaves.

"Love this time of year!" Tim wrote in his caption, the post quickly receiving a stamp of approval (aka likes) from his wife and daughters Gracie and Audrey, before his fans promptly took to the comments section under the post to gush about the home.

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter is an unexpected mini-me in stunning beach photo

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill prepare for huge family celebration as the countdown begins

One fan marveled: "Stunning!! How many lights are on the tree? That's amazing!!" as others followed suit with: "Wow beautiful," and: "So magical!" as well as: "It is my favorite time of year!" plus another one of his fans added: "Looks beautiful! Always love white lights in trees."

© Getty The McGraw home will surely be full again in time for Christmas

Tim and Faith established roots in Tennessee early into their union, and have owned a slew of different homes in the state and beyond. Though details on their current home are scarce, it's reportedly a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home boasting 22,460 square feet and several acres of land. They previously owned approximately 750 acres of land in Nashville that they bought in 2002, though later sold its land and different properties within it in different parts between 2014 and 2015.

Since their three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey all moved out of their family home, they have all embarked on their own, different endeavors.

© Instagram The couple always go all out for Christmas

Gracie lives in New York City, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

MORE: Tim McGraw's famous oldest daughter poses in tiny bikini in poolside photo during wedding weekend

© Getty Tim and Faith have been married since 1996

Her youngest sister, Audrey, has similar aspirations of a career in the entertainment industry, and attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the middle McGraw sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and her older sister previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.