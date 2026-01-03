Princess Anne captured in rare off-duty moments at Gloucestershire home

Princess Anne is often awarded the title of the 'hardest working royal' thanks to her completing so many royal engagements each year, but we think the 'most relatable royal' could also be an accolade on the cards for the Princess Royal.
Her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park has played host to many horse trial events and Anne has been pictured there in her element. From tackling the mud in her wellies through to being a doting grandmother with granddaughter Mia, we've rounded up the best candid photos...
Anne looking relaxed in her car
Cruising along
At the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019, Anne was pictured behind the wheel of her Land Rover Discovery with her bull terrier dog hanging out the back window. Not only is it quite rare to catch a glimpse of a royal driving, her attire could have also raised eyebrows. As a fan of statement headwear, the royal opted for a furry cap and also placed her glasses on the peak.
Anne looked deep in conversation
Multitasking hero
If you look up the definition of multitasking in the dictionary, there just might be this photo of Anne at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in 2017 underneath. King Charles' sister appeared to be taking a phone call, with a walkie talkie on her hip, a walking stick in hand and glasses expertly poised on her head. A lady that means business!
Anne stopped for a little break
Coffee stop
At her own event, the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials in 2019, Anne stopped by a coffee stall with her husband Timothy. See, even royals need their caffeine fix just like the rest of us! As with all of these outdoor events, the royal comes suitably dressed for practicality with a comfy trouser, plaid shirt and bodywarmer being items of choice.
Anne was using her eagle eye
Bird spotting
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Something piqued Anne's interest during the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials in 2015 and luckily, she had binoculars to hand. Another picture that proves Anne's passion for the great outdoors.
Nanny duties called
A grandmother moment
We rarely get to see royals in their normal family roles - being a mother or grandmother. Anne's doting grandmother demeanor was caught on camera in 2015 when she carried Mia Tindall (daughter of Zara Tindall) around the horse trials. The royal looked comfortable with the tot on her hip as they explored the grounds together.
A practical princess
Puddle hopping
"There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing," we can hear steadfast Anne muttering as we look at this photo. Head-to-toe practical attire like her wellies and long coat prepared her for the rain in 2015. Anne was seen effortlessly striding over puddles, embracing outdoor life.
Anne's living room set-up surprised many people
Relatable lounge
And finally, one rare glimpse inside Anne's home when she's not formally dressed for a royal appearance. This image went viral during the pandemic, when everyone couldn't believe how normal Anne's lounge looked. Not only does it feature a modest sofa and TV, but there's also clutter. Albeit, royal clutter, of course!