Princess Anne captured in rare off-duty moments at Gloucestershire home

The Princess Royal lives at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence – see her rare candid moments

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal carries her granddaughter Mia Tindall as she attends day 2 of the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 12, 2015 in Stroud, England© Getty Images
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne is often awarded the title of the 'hardest working royal' thanks to her completing so many royal engagements each year, but we think the 'most relatable royal' could also be an accolade on the cards for the Princess Royal. 

Her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park has played host to many horse trial events and Anne has been pictured there in her element. From tackling the mud in her wellies through to being a doting grandmother with granddaughter Mia, we've rounded up the best candid photos...

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, with her bull terrier dog, seen driving her Land Rover Discovery© Getty Images

Anne looking relaxed in her car

Cruising along

At the Gatcombe Horse Trials in 2019, Anne was pictured behind the wheel of her Land Rover Discovery with her bull terrier dog hanging out the back window. Not only is it quite rare to catch a glimpse of a royal driving, her attire could have also raised eyebrows. As a fan of statement headwear, the royal opted for a furry cap and also placed her glasses on the peak.

Anne on the phone at horse trials © Getty Images

Anne looked deep in conversation

Multitasking hero

If you look up the definition of multitasking in the dictionary, there just might be this photo of Anne at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in 2017 underneath. King Charles' sister appeared to be taking a phone call, with a walkie talkie on her hip, a walking stick in hand and glasses expertly poised on her head. A lady that means business!

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and husband Sir Tim Laurence queue up at at pop-up coffee shop © Getty Images

Anne stopped for a little break

Coffee stop

At her own event, the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials in 2019, Anne stopped by a coffee stall with her husband Timothy. See, even royals need their caffeine fix just like the rest of us! As with all of these outdoor events, the royal comes suitably dressed for practicality with a comfy trouser, plaid shirt and bodywarmer being items of choice.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September 12, 2015© UK Press via Getty Images

Anne was using her eagle eye

Bird spotting

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Something piqued Anne's interest during the Whatley Manor International Horse Trials in 2015 and luckily, she had binoculars to hand. Another picture that proves Anne's passion for the great outdoors.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal carries her granddaughter Mia Tindall© Getty Images

Nanny duties called

A grandmother moment

We rarely get to see royals in their normal family roles - being a mother or grandmother. Anne's doting grandmother demeanor was caught on camera in 2015 when she carried Mia Tindall (daughter of Zara Tindall) around the horse trials. The royal looked comfortable with the tot on her hip as they explored the grounds together.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on March 28, 2015 in Stroud, England© UK Press via Getty Images

A practical princess

Puddle hopping

"There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing," we can hear steadfast Anne muttering as we look at this photo. Head-to-toe practical attire like her wellies and long coat prepared her for the rain in 2015. Anne was seen effortlessly striding over puddles, embracing outdoor life. 

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence sit in living room watching TV at Gatcombe Park© Instagram

Anne's living room set-up surprised many people

Relatable lounge

And finally, one rare glimpse inside Anne's home when she's not formally dressed for a royal appearance. This image went viral during the pandemic, when everyone couldn't believe how normal Anne's lounge looked. Not only does it feature a modest sofa and TV, but there's also clutter. Albeit, royal clutter, of course!

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More