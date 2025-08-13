Princess Anne's 'overwhelming' second living room is so relatable

During lockdown in 2020, Princess Anne was hailed a relatable Queen for her ordinary-looking living room, complete with normal sized television and dare we say, a spot of clutter. We've unearthed a look at a second sitting room inside Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, and she's rejecting minimalist interiors there, too.

In an interview with ITV, Anne sat with a sideboard behind her, and it was packed with various books and trinkets. As she spoke about her late father, Prince Philip's early life, viewers were given a chance to have a good look at her living area.

Anne's second living room was shown on ITV

The top of the dresser has an array of photo frames on top, including a sentimental picture of Anne with her husband and an image of Anne in a fur coat, shot for the cover of Vogue.

The shelves below are jam-packed. As well as decorative ornaments, Anne has used the display space for stacks of books.

© Alamy Stock Photo Anne's stunning home

While we can totally relate to Anne's busting shelves, Feng Shui expert Louise Curran explains how the royal's tendency to keep lots of things out on display could be problematic. She believes that "clutter quietly blocks your opportunities".

Louise explains: "When energy gets stuck, it can lead to feelings of overwhelm, indecision, and even stagnation in areas like your career, wealth or relationships."

Never mind shuffling your clutter into a cupboard. "That hidden chaos still affects the energy of your space and life – you'll feel it, even if you can't see it," Louise warns.

Anne's relatable TV time

© Instagram Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence pictured at home

The King's sister was pictured watching the rugby with her husband and the set-up was oh-so familiar. Her coffee table could barely be seen beneath stacks of paperwork and books and there was a large pile of more books in front of a cabinet in the corner. Her display shelves were abundant, and she had even placed a doggie ornament right in front of the television.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the pet dog has a comfy bed right next to the TV stand.

Fans adored the realistic and refreshing image, and comments included: "Love it, feels like home," and, "I love that their house looks like anyone’s house." A third added: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

Anne's estate upkeep

The Princess Royal was gifted the property by her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but it has come at a cost. Anne runs a tight ship to keep the finances of the estate together.

Anne's home requires a lot of money to upkeep

Speaking to Countryfile previously, Anne spoke about her life on the working farm, revealing: "This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can't stay here."

Last month, the vast grounds played host to Gatcombe Food Festival, which is another way that the royal brings in revenue to the estate – a model that King Charles uses for his royal properties.