Exclusive: Prince William will 'step up' and 'assume a bigger role' in 2026

The new year marks new beginnings and for the Prince of Wales, he will experience even more "high impact", astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed. William, as first in line to the throne, will "assume a bigger role", and his sense of duty will be activated from the very start of 2026.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie said: "As early as January 3rd when the Full Moon activates Prince William's destiny point, he will be aware that 2026 is going to be high impact."

From February, "both his Sun and Moon in the sensitive sign of Cancer are picking up a big change, which activates his sense of duty".

"William will be assuming a bigger role but personally he feels like diving into his Cancerian shell. However, he steps up and will also show that empathy is his superpower as a future King."

Debbie also touched on the Prince's presence on both the national and international stage: "It seems there will a greater requirement for him to be out there globally and also very present for the people in the UK."

A new reign

Prince William, 43, has previously opened up about his vision for his monarchy, most recently when speaking to Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler.

© Apple "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good," William told Eugene Levy

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good," William told the Canadian actor and presenter, while not divulging his exact plans for change. "And I embrace that and I enjoy that change – I don't fear it. That's the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think that need to happen."

"I think it's very important that tradition stays," William added. "And tradition has a huge part in all of this but there's also points where you look at tradition and go ‘is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?' So I like to question things is what I'm really getting at."

The Andrew problem

One issue that William is hoping will no longer have to be addressed during his reign is his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The King's disgraced brother lost his royal style, title and honour, and his Windsor home, earlier this year. He is being sent into royal exile in Sandringham, Norfolk.

© Getty Images "As far as William is concerned, the Andrew chapter is closed," said royal author Robert Jobson

Royal author Robert Jobson previously wrote in HELLO!: "Those close to William say he is weary of the hysteria around Andrew. The outrage. The noise. The moral grandstanding. He knows it has stained the institution he will one day lead. Necessary action was taken – by King Charles, in consultation with his eldest son and heir – and it had to be. But as far as William is concerned, the Andrew chapter is closed."

Debbie Frank's new book Manifest with Astrology will be published by Hay House on 30 December 2025