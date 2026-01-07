Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen defends 'strange' living arrangements

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and his wife, Jackie, both 60, have shared their sprawling manor house in the Cotswolds for the past five years, allowing their two daughters, Cecile, 30, and Hermione, 27, their two sons-in-law, Dan and Drew, along with their four grandchildren to live with them. But this multi-generational arrangement has sparked comments from members of the public, causing Laurence to defend the decision.

The Grade II-listed, 17th-century property has plenty of space for everyone with the family split between the six-bedroom main home and the converted garage. However, people still saw the negatives with comments like: "Can't imagine anything worse than living with my parents and a houseful of kids" and: "A big no from me. I think it's very healthy to want to find your own way in the world, and move away from your parents."

Laurence has a busy, happy home

Laurence responded to the critics when speaking to the MailOnline: "I still think a lot of people think it is a bit strange. But actually, it is a very kind of straightforward and instinctive way for a family to be together. It's a very, very odd idea that came out of the 20th century, this idea of children leaving the home. Actually, traditionally, you stayed if you all worked on the farm together or you worked in the shop together, so in a funny sort of way, we're just kind of reviving that, but it made great sense for us."

However, the comments section of the feature was flooded with praise for his unique set-up, with most commending his decision. "Love their living arrangement. Very rich. That's a great way to put a big house to great use. The bond that will grow among this family will be great. I love it for them," wrote one and: "[A] big beautiful house and all your family around. Win win," added another.

WATCH: Laurence tells all about his beloved kitchen renovation

I've personally had experience of moving back in with my parents along with my partner when we were saving for a house in 2021. It was a limited six-month stint, and I will say that it had some real benefits and definitely brought us all closer. The downside was always having to queue for the loo, though!

Laurence's unique mortgage arrangements

The TV presenter's sons-in-law are even on the mortgage. "So, they're not my tenants, they're stakeholders," he told us in an exclusive chat. This fits into his plan for his "tribe" to "benefit from what I've done when they need it and not as some kind of posthumous thing".

Laurence's daughters and their children live with him

His only rule for communal living is that "if anything goes wrong, you sort it out immediately and talk about it", he says. "No one can sit on anything, and you have to go out of your way to understand other people. I will roll my sleeves up. If things are a bit fraught, I will talk about it."

Take a tour of Laurence's flamboyant home:

© Steve Thorp Photography A colourful kitchen will come as no surprise Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's kitchen The family's newly-renovated kitchen features bright blue shaker cabinets and a white splashback, with perfectly curated kitchen accessories in orange and red offering contrasting pops of colour that tie in with the statement floor tiles.

© Steve Thorp Photography A bold and beautiful bathroom Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's bathroom Only Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen would have a floral bath! The guest bathroom is brimming with fun, featuring electric orange walls and a throne-like chair positioned next to it.

© Steve Thorp Photography A large dining room is a must for the busy family Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's dining room The family dining room has enough space for everyone and it is where they were all seated for Christmas lunch. But chatting to us at HELLO! he explained "every day is Christmas Day". "The whole family gets together, literally, for drinky-poos on a daily basis."

