Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen prepares for lifestyle shift with 'stairlift with mini bar' home plans

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's home in the Cotswolds is nothing short of a mansion, perfectly fit for housing multiple generations of family members, including his wife Jackie, their two daughters, and their respective families.

Unsurprisingly, the flamboyant interior designer's home is filled with various quirky features and striking items, and he's revealed that he has made sure to prepare for the future too.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 60-year-old revealed the thought process behind some of the more unique elements of his home, including his staircase.

Beside the staircase, the wall is filled to the brim, looking straight out of a gallery, but it's the future-proofing of the area that especially caught our attention.

"It's got electrical points at the top and the bottom," Laurence explains, "in case we ever need a stairlift, and a little point halfway up so we can install a mini bar."

© Photography Ltd/Shutterstock The TV personality lives in a six-bedroom home near Cirencester

Luxurious! We expect nothing less from the TV personality with a flair for a unique interior.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's unconventional living situation

The king of interiors has gathered quite a lot of attention for his living situation in his family's Cotswolds mansion, which many would likely consider to be a little left-field.

Laurence and his wife live with their two daughters, Hermione and Cecile, their respective husbands Dan and Drew, and their four grandchildren: Albion, Demelza, Romily and Eleonora.

© Instagram Laurence lives with her two daughters and their families

The 60-year-old revealed more about his family's unusual living arrangements to MailOnline in 2022, sharing that: "Lockdown really proved to us how much we wanted to be together."

During an appearance on the My Dirty Laundry podcast back in March 2024, he opened up more about the situation, adding that: "We have our big manor filled with children and pieces of brightly coloured plastic and Peppa Pig again."

Laurence and his wife Jackie both work for the family's interior business

The interior designer continued: "I think it's something that more and more people should be doing, for us boomers generations we're all sort of surprised we've made it to sixty.

"I think everyone thought we would live fast and die young rather than live very, very slowly and die really quite old. It's big and very iconic at Chateau LL-B. We are having lots of work on the house."