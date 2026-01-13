King Charles is now running 'winter safari' tours at 20,000-acre private home

From luxury afternoon tea through to weekly a Parkrun, there are a lot of events and activities you can partake in at King Charles III's beautiful Norfolk home, Sandringham. This winter, during a period of general closure, the team will be hosting special safari tours on the 20,000-acre site.

You'll climb on board a Land Rover and head out to explore the incredible Norfolk landscape, which is home to deer, hare, and birds of prey. The estate is vast and includes The Wash, the UK's largest river estuary and a hub for wildlife. After the adventure, there will be a delicious winter lunch in the Sandringham restaurant. This exclusive behind-the-scenes look will last two-and-a-half-hours and costs £160 per person.

© Geoff Robinson Photography Tickets are on sale to tour the King's home

The official Sandringham website explains: "Our Royal Working Estate Tours offer visitors a rich experience encompassing Sandringham’s natural beauty and Royal heritage. During the 2.5-hour tour, visitors will travel through the formal areas of Sandringham, taking in the history and significance of the scenery, before venturing into the wider Estate and experiencing tranquil areas of organic farmland and extensive forests, all taking on a quiet beauty during the winter months."

© Geoff Robinson Photography See behind the scenes at Sandringham

Sandringham reopens to the public on 28 March, when royal fans will be able to go inside the historical building once again. There are eight main ground floor rooms open to visitors, and the house is an emporium for royal history with pieces that even date back to the pre-Victorian era. A five-star review on TripAdvisor reads: "It was marvellous strolling through the delightful house and admiring the furnishings and artefacts, all against a restful background decor."

Our Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, has visited nearly all of the royal residences open to the public, and Sandringham Estate is by far the favourite: "It's easy to see why the royal family treasure it so much. There's a sense of peace and quiet here that makes this place feel like a private home."

A fairytale setting in the Topiary Garden

Recent 'enchanting' photos of Sandringham have been posted online. When the team shared two pictures of a crisp winter scene with a dusting of snow in the Topiary Garden, they captioned them: "There was something truly enchanting about The Sandringham Gardens covered in a blanket of snow." The post garnered over 470 likes.

This garden was remodelled in 2023 to provide a place of peace and contemplation for visitors. "Reflecting the same principles of universal symbolism as the Cosmati Pavement in Westminster Abbey, the Topiary Garden is designed to increase biodiversity, featuring new species of plants and flowers that are also better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns," the website states.