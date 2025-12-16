King Charles to foot another bill for brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ahead of Sandringham relocation

King Charles is providing refuge for his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as he is set to give him safe harbour on his Sandringham estate. The move out of his existing home, Royal Lodge, is due to happen in 2026, but here's why his new abode will be costing the monarch twice over.

The Sun reports that Marsh Farm is the latest contender to be Andrew's new home, and while it is within the Sandringham estate grounds, it is seven miles from the house itself. The property features two reception rooms, a kitchen and also has several outbuildings, but it is much smaller in scale than the grand, 30-room Royal Lodge Andrew has been used to.

© Shutterstock Prince Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge since 2004 and he will be leaving in 2026

As Sandringham is a privately owned estate, King Charles won't be under any pressure to ensure Andrew pays any rent, considering he got in hot water over his "peppercorn rent" agreement at Royal Lodge. It is believed the monarch will be allowing his brother as an "ordinary citizen," to live there, with His Majesty absolving the costs.

© Getty Charles will welcome Andrew to his Sandringham estate

Secondly, it is believed that Marsh Farm requires renovations, and this will likely be another financial burden that will fall to His Majesty. While the exact modifications required inside the walls are unknown, the vacant property could have dated interiors which will be overhauled before the royal moves in.

When Andrew was at Royal Lodge, he eventually failed to keep up with the renovations and the associated costs, which is why he is unlikely to receive any compensation from his former lease agreement. Bryan Johnston, property litigation partner at law firm Dentons, spoke to me about royal leases and explained: "Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor remains fully liable for complying with all lease obligations up to the date of surrender. These include in respect of repair and redecoration. Complying with these obligations could be very costly, especially if the property is in a poor state of repair and condition. Whilst he is entitled to the surrender premium, the Crown Estate is strictly entitled to recover damages arising from any losses it suffers as a result of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor not adhering to the lease covenants. These costs could exceed the value of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's surrender payment."

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge is in a state of disrepair

The Crown Estate under investigation

PA Media has reported that a Commons committee is set to launch an inquiry into the Crown Estate over Andrew's lease agreement. Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee published letters from the Crown Estate and the Treasury, responding to queries about the arrangements.

Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: "We would like to thank The Crown Estate Commissioners and HM Treasury for their considered responses to our questions.

© Getty Images Charles' agreement with Andrew has been under scrutiny

"In publishing these responses, the Public Accounts Committee fulfils one of its primary purposes – to aid transparency in public-interest information, as part of its overall mission to secure value for money for the taxpayer.

"Having reflected on what we have received, the information provided clearly forms the beginnings of a basis for an inquiry. The National Audit Office supports the scrutiny function of this Committee.

"We now await the conclusions the NAO will draw from this information, and plan to hold an inquiry based on the resulting evidence base in the new year."