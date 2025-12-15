Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ban at Sandringham home ahead of move

Though a move-in date is yet to be announced, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is set to move to Sandringham from his current home at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate.

However, prior to his move, the royal, formerly known as Prince Andrew, is upping the privacy around the site with a new ban being put in place. It came to light on 14 December that drones have been banned from flying over a farm on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

New ban at Sandringham estate explained

The Sandringham no-fly zone has now been extended to include Marsh Farm in Wolferton, which is two miles west of Sandringham House, where the royal family usually spends Christmas. Drones are known to compromise privacy as high-resolution cameras and thermal sensors allow them to record and monitor locations from a distance.

© Bav Media The new area of the flight restriction zone over the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk has been added in time for Andrew's move

It has been reported that Marsh Farm, which is currently a working farm, has been set aside for Andrew when he moves out of Royal Lodge. Marsh Farm is situated in the secluded Wolferton, which offers a church and a social club, but no pub or village shop.

Is there a no-fly zone already at Sandringham?

The no-fly zone isn't an entirely new addition to the estate's security measures. There is currently a 365-day-a-year no-fly zone in place over a large part of King Charles' 60-acre estate, including Sandringham House and Anmer Hall to the east – the Prince and Princess of Wales' ten-bedroom country home.

© Bav Media Marsh Farm in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate has been tipped as a potential home for Andrew

The new legislation that covers Marsh Farm was made on 16 September and came into force on 22 September this year. The order states: "The Secretary of State has decided that it is necessary in the public interest to amend the restricted area in the Air Navigation (Restriction of Flying) (Sandringham House) (Restricted Zone EG R219) Regulations 2025(a)."

© Bav Media The old area of the flight restriction zone over the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

An explanatory note adds: "These Regulations amend The Air Navigation (Restriction of Flying) (Sandringham House) (Restricted Zone EG R219) Regulations 2025 (S.I. 2025/276) by amending the area of the restricted area.

© Bav Media The house on Marsh Farm is covered by a no-fly zone

"It has been agreed by the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport that flying should be restricted in the vicinity of the specified areas for reasons of public safety and security."

When will Prince Andrew move to Sandringham?

Buckingham Palace is yet to confirm when Andrew will move, leaving royal followers in the dark. However, royal author Robert Jobson gave us a sense of Andrew's potential timeline in a new exclusive interview earlier this month.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, is the current home of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be kicking his heels. The disgraced royal has made it clear to the King and courtiers who sent him packing, that he is going nowhere fast," Robert told HELLO!.

"Despite formal notice being served in October to surrender his Royal Lodge lease, he won't budge until February at the earliest, suggesting he will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge while the King invites the rest of his close family to Sandringham."

© AFP via Getty Images Charles has had Andrew removed from Royal Lodge

Robert also told us why the notice removing Andrew from Royal Lodge didn't come into play with immediate effect: "Logistics. Moving two decades of accumulated life from 30 rooms into a modest cottage takes time, close sources say," the royal expert told us. "It is understood Andrew's Sandringham property isn't ready. Downsizing is complex, the Palace says."

Why is Andrew leaving Windsor?

Though it is uncertain as to the type of lodgings Andrew will be offered at Sandringham, he had become accustomed to a certain level of luxury at Royal Lodge, which features a large drawing room, seven bedrooms, and a sunken garden. Meanwhile, Marsh Farm is a comparatively smaller farmhouse.

The decision to remove Andrew from his Royal Lodge home, which he moved into in 2004, comes after renewed links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to King Charles stripping Andrew of all his royal titles and honours in October 2025.

© WPA Pool/Getty Images Andrew was formerly the Duke of York

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace read: "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

It continued: "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."