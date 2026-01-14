Victoria Wood's dying wish for children Henry and Grace revealed

Comedian and actress Victoria Wood died aged 62, after a secret battle with cancer. Becoming Victoria Wood is a new documentary that details the early career of the late national treasure. Archive footage takes the viewer on an exploration of the star's journey into comedy. Ahead of her death in 2006, Victoria prepared thoroughly due to her terminal diagnosis, and she had an important dying wish for her two children, Henry and Grace.

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria passed away in 2016

In her will, she left them her £4 million London home as well as her lesser-known Lake District cottage in Ambleside. The latter property came with instructions too, as they were asked not to sell it "so long as it’s enjoyed by family".

Visit Lake District describes the "popular market town" as "a walkers' paradise" and average house prices in the area reached £541,190 last year.

© Getty Images Ambleside in the Lake District is a desired place to live

Another one of her dying wishes was for the end to be at her home. "[She] had made it clear she wanted to come home – and that's exactly what she did. It meant she could spend that time in the home she loved, with the people she loved," a close friend told the Irish Mirror.

Victoria Wood's charity

Victoria was honoured with an OBE and CBE throughout her career

Half of Victoria's £9.3 million wealth was left to her own charity organisation, the Victoria Wood Charitable Trust and her ex-husband Geoffrey Durham, whom she split from in 2002, wasn't left anything.

Victoria's charity website explains that the team focuses their efforts on places where Victoria had a connection: "Our support is mainly directed towards the arts - in the most general sense - and we are particularly keen to support causes which would have interested Victoria, and/or to support applications from the parts of the country in which she lived. (Victoria was born in Prestwich and spent her early years in Bury, both towns in Greater Manchester. She spent most of her adult life in North London, and also a lot of time in the Lake District and North Yorkshire.)"

Victoria Wood's childhood home

© Photo: Getty Images The star left her properties to her two children

Victoria lived in a four-bedroom property called Birtle Edge House in Bury from the age of four. Her brother, Chris Foote-Wood, told Manchester News just how much the home meant to his sister. "This unique building was even more important to Victoria. She spent all her childhood there from the age of four, and it was in her bedroom with her beloved piano that she dreamed of the stardom she eventually achieved after years of struggle," he said.