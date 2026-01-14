Inside Betty White's rarely-seen homes - from 1950s bungalow to beloved beach house where she spent her final years

The legendary Betty White, who died in December 2021, starred in everything from romcoms like The Proposal to sitcoms such as Golden Girls, and was one of the most beloved stars of early television across her seventy-year career.

Though she was born in Illinois, her family moved to California when she was just one year old, where she continued to live for the rest of her life, according to Architectural Digest. As an adult, she lived in four homes: two in Brentwood, Los Angeles, one in New York, and another in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, which she built with her third husband, Allen Ludden.

As she kept her home life relatively private, there were only very few occasions when she invited the public and press into her home. Scroll down to see the best rare pictures of Betty White at home over the years…

1/ 5 © NBCUniversal via Getty Images After her divorce from her second husband, talent agent Lane Allan, in 1949, the rising star moved back to her parents' home in Brentwood, where she happily spent time with her family and the family dogs. Here, she was pictured with her dog Stormy in her parents' garden in 1954.

2/ 5 © NBCUniversal via Getty Images Though she was known for her love of pets, having many over the years, her beloved Saint Bernard, Stormy, appeared in quite a lot of the photographs taken in her Brentwood home. In an interview from 1958, she mentioned that she and her family were looking after three dogs at the time: Bandy, a Pekingese, Danny, a miniature poodle, and Stormy.

3/ 5 © Disney General Entertainment Con In 1957, she gave the world another glimpse into her life when she was the subject of a photoshoot at her Brentwood home, which was conducted to highlight her sweet, homely, wholesome image ahead of her new sitcom Date with the Angels. We got a look inside her living room, with her Art Deco-style couch, a side table, a lamp, and a large coffee table with a beautiful modern plant pot.

4/ 5 © Disney General Entertainment Con On 14 June 1963, Betty married Allen Ludden, the television host whom she had first met when she was a guest on his game show, Password, two years before. They remained married until he died of stomach cancer in 1981. Five years after they married, they moved into another house in Brentwood: a five-bedroom, 3,000 square feet property sitting on three quarters of an acre of land. Built in 1952, it featured a guesthouse, pool, gardens, and an enormous backyard, where they are pictured here.