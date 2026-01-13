See Jenna Bush Hager and multi-millionaire husband's ultra-luxe bathroom inside Connecticut home

Jenna Bush Hager has a beautiful family home - and it looks just like a hotel!

The Today with Jenna & Sheinelle star relocated to Fairfield County, Connecticut, with her businessman husband Henry Hager and their three children back in 2022, and has made the property look stunning.

Over the weekend, the Fourth Hour host shared a glimpse of one of her huge bathrooms in a new Instagram post promoting Olay's Micro-Sculpting Cream.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Jenna Bush Hager's famous family

The stylish space featured a marble sink and matching shower, along with plenty of windows giving natural light to the room.

Jenna's six-bedroom property has plenty of quirky features and has been artistically decorated by the couple.

Jenna Bush Hager shared footage from inside her stylish bathroom in her Connecticut home

The family's living room features plenty of artwork and bookshelves - no doubt an essential for the Read with Jenna star.

The dining area has lavish floral wallpaper and a chandelier, making it the perfect place for dinner parties. Jenna commutes from Connecticut to New York City every weekday morning to co-host the Fourth Hour of Today, a role she's had since 2019.

© Instagram Inside the Today star's living room - pictured with her three children

The family previously lived in Tribeca, but sold the apartment when they moved to Connecticut four years ago. And while Jenna loves living outside of the city, her dream is to one day move back to Texas, where she was raised with her twin sister Barbara by parents George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

In August, she told her Fourth Hour guest host Matt Rogers: "I have this sort of dream. I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives. I have a dream [and] I don't know how realistic it is, but when Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close..."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager's lavish dining area

This prompted Matt to ask her why the show would ever end, to which she replied: "Well, linear television, baby!" She continued: "Who knows, but when I'm ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids... I went to a big public high school... have a different life."

It's been a busy time for Jenna, who recently welcomed a permanent co-host on the Fourth Hour after months of working alongside guest hosts.

© Instagram The Fourth Hour star's home has lots of quirky decor

When Hoda Kotb left in January 2025, Today with Hoda & Jenna was renamed Today with Jenna & Friends as they worked at finding the perfect co-host for the star.

It was announced in December that Sheinelle Jones would become the new permanent co-host, moving from the Third Hour to join Jenna. On Sheinelle's first day on January 11, Jenna was reunited with her former co-host Hoda Kotb, who appeared on the program to surprise Sheinelle alongside former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford.