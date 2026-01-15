David Baddiel's 'zen' Cornwall home with famous wife costs £1.2k/week

Comedian David Baddiel and his wife Morwenna Banks share two children, Ezra and Dolly, and the family have a property in London's Belsize Park, but they also have a coastal escape – an idyllic property in Cornwall. As well as being their summer retreat, the house is also a holiday rental meaning members of the public can stay there too!

The Watch House, as it's known, is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, located right on the coast. The Cornwall Hideaways listing states it was built in 1810 with clapperboard walls and Cornish stone exteriors. Its selling point? The ocean views, of course. "The large windows throughout the property mean you can really make the most of this unique location throughout your stay," the promotional text reads.

© Universal Images Group via Getty The coastal village of coverack in Cornwall, England

Speaking to Coast Magazine about his beloved Cornish home, David once said: "I quite like working with a view of the sea, which you can do from our house in Coverack. I find the sea, in general, is an unbelievably Zen thing to have around. It makes you feel calm and it’s very good for washing away all sorts of other things you might be thinking about."

The residence is marketed from £1,200 for a seven-night break. The property came under fire from a previous guest in 2022, who blasted it for being "dilapidated". However, the booking agent, Cornwall Hideaways, was quick to respond and offer compensation for falling below standards.



© Photo: Getty Images David splits his time between London and Cornwall

David and his wife, who does the voice of Mummy Pig in Peppa Pig, met on the BBC show The Book Quiz before getting married and having two children together, a daughter, Dolly (2001) and a son, Ezra (2004).

Celebrity hotspot

Cornwall has been coined 'Hollywood on Sea' in recent times, with many celebrities flocking to the coast for a slice of paradise. For example, star Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton acquired a £1.6 million cottage in 2020. Instead of embracing the property's history, they had it demolished to build a three-storey, four-bedroom eco-haven. The extensive renovation works have caused controversy in the area with neighbours reportedly complaining about the plans and the noise.

© Getty Images Cornwall is growing in popularity

Another UK hotspot for celebrities is now the Cotswolds, with the likes of Elen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell, Elizabeth Hurley and Kate Winslett, snapping up homes there. Even A-listers Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly visited a property near Wigginton, after flying in via helicopter to tour the pad.

Giles Lawton, national country house department at estate agency Strutt & Parker has told us that the Cotswolds stronghold is likely to remain long term – and here's why…"There's an astonishing number of celebrated pubs, restaurants, and members' clubs – particularly bearing in mind the area's size – so residents don't have to sacrifice culture for countryside."