Cheryl's £4m futuristic Hertfordshire mansion she called home before birth of son Bear

Cheryl keeps her home life with her son, Bear, ultra-private, but she had a whole life before motherhood, and one chapter saw her living in an eco-mansion in Hertfordshire.

The Girls Aloud star, 42, formerly owned a house in Hertfordshire with her husband at the time, French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. The pair purchased the pad, which featured on an episode of Channel 4's Britain’s Most Expensive Houses in October 2025, in 2015 after tying the knot in 2014.

© Instagram Cheryl lives with her son Bear

Cheryl's eco pad

The home, which is situated in Brickfields near Radlett, is a two-storey property with two wings and an adjoining cylindrical turret dubbed "the Kiln". It covers 8,500 square feet and features six bedrooms with full-length windows to allow more light to shine in.

© Channel 4 Cheryl's home featured an adjoining 'kiln'

It has an array of eco-conscious features, including a rainwater collection system, which stores water under the house and reuses it in the home, as well as a highly insulated roof and low heat loss windows to keep the house warm in winter and reduce heating bills.

© Channel 4 Cheryl's home featured a grey bathroom

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Cheryl's family life - all you need to know

The solar panels have also earned the residence a Zero Carbon status. In terms of the interiors, the ground floor is dedicated to a formal lounge and open-plan kitchen, while the 'Kiln' part of the house offers an extra lounge overlooking the garden, a wine cellar and a cinema room.

Ultra-luxe features - and high security

The home is eco-conscious, but also incredibly luxurious. Downstairs, the home boasts a wellness complex, with a heated swimming pool, gym and steam room, while the roof terrace offers a hot tub. Security is of the utmost importance for a star like Cheryl, who, during her residence at the Brickfields home, was a judge on The X Factor and had released her hit album, Only Human.

© Channel 4 Cheryl's pool is straight from a wellness retreat

To suit her needs, the home offers electric gates and a sophisticated CCTV system. Following Cheryl and Jean-Bernard's split in 2015, the 'Fight For This Love' singer reconnected with the late One Direction star, Liam Payne, and moved into his Surrey Home. They welcomed a son together in March 2017.

It was during the year of Bear's birth that Cheryl's eco pad was put on the market for £5 million. Since Cheryl's sale, it was listed in October 2025 for £4 million.

© Channel 4 Cheryl's living room was light and airy

During the episode of Britain's Most Expensive Houses, in which Cheryl's former home featured, Jeremy Fine from the estate agents Godfrey and Barr, said of the mansion: "It's actually one of my favourite homes I've ever dealt with. It's been super popular with a huge amount of big names, footballers, A-list celebrities. Cheryl Cole was living here at the height of her fame and it was an incredible hideaway for her because this house is so tucked away."

Where does Cheryl live now?

After separating from Liam Payne in 2019, the Newcastle native purchased a £3.7 million house in Buckinghamshire with her son. According to Daily Mail, the property is set over three storeys, and features four bedrooms, an office and a home gym.

On a rare occasion, Cheryl took fans inside her bathroom on 14 January to show her applying Nivea face cream. She became an ambassador for the brand in August 2025, marking her return to the spotlight following Liam's tragic passing in October 2024.