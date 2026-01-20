Why Nicola Peltz-Beckham said 'no' to husband Brooklyn moving back to the UK

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, is the centre of the spotlight at the moment following his explosive statement about his family fallout. In the six-page statement, he was adamant, "I do not want to reconcile with my family," and he ended with: "All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family." He is currently settled in the US, in Beverly Hills, with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and here's why a return to the UK was always off the cards, even before the family feud…

In 2022, the actress posed on the cover of Tatler and to accompany the shoot there was an interview covering a range of topics, including their future living plans. When quizzed on whether she would move to London, Nicola answered honestly and said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham live in the US

Nicola's family stateside

Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz and her mother, Claudia Heffner, live in a sprawling $76 million Palm Beach estate. The oceanfront mansion, which was Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding venue four years ago, covers 44,000 square feet. If that's not impressive enough, Nelson and Claudia also own a 27-bedroom mansion near New York, which even comes with its own ice rink!

© Instagram Inside the Peltz family's mansion

Brooklyn's family fallout

On Monday night, Brooklyn broke his silence on his ongoing family dramas. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," was the start of the scathing attack and then he went on to call his famous parents out on "performative social media posts" and "inauthentic relationships".

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

Have David and Victoria responded?

We have yet to hear anything from David or Victoria since Brooklyn's Instagram Stories, but social media has been blowing up with everyone having their own take on the situation. The "hijacked" first wedding dance is a topic that has been swirling online with people asking to see evidence of exactly what happened, after Brooklyn claimed he felt embarrassed when his mum inappropriately danced on him. According to the Tab, a guest at the wedding, Stavros Agapiou, who is married to DJ Fat Tony, said the story was true. In a now-deleted comment, Stavros wrote under influencer Jack Remmington's post about the wedding dance: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth." His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

David was pictured in Davos for the World Economic Forum, but chose not to comment. Meanwhile, Cruz has brushed off the drama with a nonchalant post on Instagram - see it here.