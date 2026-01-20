Why Nicola Peltz-Beckham said 'no' to husband Brooklyn moving back to the UK

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham gave an honest answer when she was quizzed on moving back to the UK - and it's a "no"

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Bckham NYE
Rachel Avery
Rachel AveryHomes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, is the centre of the spotlight at the moment following his explosive statement about his family fallout. In the six-page statement, he was adamant, "I do not want to reconcile with my family," and he ended with: "All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family." He is currently settled in the US, in Beverly Hills, with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and here's why a return to the UK was always off the cards, even before the family feud…

In 2022, the actress posed on the cover of Tatler and to accompany the shoot there was an interview covering a range of topics, including their future living plans. When quizzed on whether she would move to London, Nicola answered honestly and said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attending London Fashion Week© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima
Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham live in the US

Nicola's family stateside 

Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz and her mother, Claudia Heffner, live in a sprawling $76 million Palm Beach estate. The oceanfront mansion, which was Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding venue four years ago, covers 44,000 square feet. If that's not impressive enough, Nelson and Claudia also own a 27-bedroom mansion near New York, which even comes with its own ice rink!

black dog lying in grand hallway© Instagram
Inside the Peltz family's mansion

Brooklyn's family fallout 

On Monday night, Brooklyn broke his silence on his ongoing family dramas. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," was the start of the scathing attack and then he went on to call his famous parents out on "performative social media posts" and "inauthentic relationships".

Have David and Victoria responded? 

We have yet to hear anything from David or Victoria since Brooklyn's Instagram Stories, but social media has been blowing up with everyone having their own take on the situation. The "hijacked" first wedding dance is a topic that has been swirling online with people asking to see evidence of exactly what happened, after Brooklyn claimed he felt embarrassed when his mum inappropriately danced on him. According to the Tab, a guest at the wedding, Stavros Agapiou, who is married to DJ Fat Tony, said the story was true. In a now-deleted comment, Stavros wrote under influencer Jack Remmington's post about the wedding dance: "I was there, and she did; he's telling the truth." His comment now reads: "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

David was pictured in Davos for the World Economic Forum, but chose not to comment. Meanwhile, Cruz has brushed off the drama with a nonchalant post on Instagram - see it here

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More