Nicola Peltz-Beckham's billionaire father takes Brooklyn under his wing at $76m estate amid family fallout

Brooklyn Beckham made quite the statement on 19 January when he took to Instagram to break his silence on the Beckham family feud with a scathing address. The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, 26, released a lengthy message claiming that his parents have tried to "control" him throughout his life and stating, "I do not want to reconcile with my family".

Brooklyn lives in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, 31, whom he references repeatedly in his statement, claiming, "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one."

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn hit out at his parents on social media on Monday

Since the pair live across the pond and Nicola shares a close relationship with her parents, fans can assume that they will spend more time than ever at the Peltz family pile, where they can recoup and spend time away from the public eye amid the fallout from his incendiary statement.

Inside the Peltz mansion

Nicola's family home is no small affair, as she is the daughter of Nelson Peltz, 83, the billionaire chairman emeritus of the board of directors of Wendy's Company, and his 70-year-old wife, former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

© Getty Nicola's parents own an estate in Palm Beach

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the Lola actress showcased photos from quiet time spent with Brooklyn at their estate in Palm Beach, Florida, which is worth a staggering $76 million. The residence, known as Montsorrel, is a sprawling 13-acre oceanfront estate on North County Road, where Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in 2022.

© Instagram Nicola spent Christmas and New Year's with her parents

Beckhams family feud timeline © Ian West - PA Images 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: “No family is perfect.” 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.” August 2 - Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows without any members of the Beckham family present at the ceremony. October 8 - Nicola and Brooklyn do not attend the red carpet premiere of Victoria Beckham's eponymous Netflix documentary. December 21 - Cruz Beckham posts a screenshot to his Instagram story of a Daily Mail article claiming his parents unfollowed Brooklyn. He captions the story: ''NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son...Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.'' 2026 January 19 - Brooklyn has broken his silence on the family feud rumours with a lengthy Instagram story. He shared his version of events with his 16 million followers and stated that he has no desire to reconcile with his parents.

Fine at the Peltz mansion

The house itself is a huge mansion featuring five bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, while the grounds also play home to two pools and two sports courts, as well as a guest house.

An expansion of the estate got Nicola's father in hot water last November, when he was fined $250-a-day after building a padel court on the estate without approval. The Palm Beach code enforcement board held a meeting where members unanimously agreed on whether to fine the businessman, who, according to Forbes, is worth an eye-watering $1.6 billion.

© Instagram The house features a pool and separate guesthouse

The fine was backdated to 30 October, and it was reported that it will continue to grow until the Peltzes either take the court down or have it approved by the town council. According to The Palm Beach Post, records indicate that the total stood at $6,750 as of 25 November.

The Peltz family's property portfolio

Brooklyn and Nicola own a $16 million Los Angeles pad, but if family time is what they need, Montsorrel is just one of the Peltz family boltholes where they could retreat from public view.

© Instagram The hallway at the Peltz family's mansion in Florida is fit for a castle

Nelson and Claudia Peltz also own a 27-bedroom mansion near New York with an ice rink. Prior to Brooklyn's explosive statement, a source close to the Beckhams told HELLO! of the rift: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand."