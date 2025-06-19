Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz double down on life in States amid ongoing family fall-out

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been at the centre of reports recently regarding an alleged fallout with Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

While the former England Football Captain and fashion designer, both 50, base themselves in London, their eldest son, 26, and the 30-year-old actress have been stationed between Los Angeles and Florida in recent years.

And it seems that amid the reported fallout, Brooklyn and Nicola have doubled down on keeping their distance in place after purchasing their dream home together in Los Angeles.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly exchange on a house in Los Angeles

The pair, who tied the knot in a lavish £3 million ceremony in 2022, were previously renting a stunningly modern home in the area; however, The Sun now reports that Brooklyn and Nicola have become homeowners after exchanging on a home in Hollywood worth £10.5 million last week.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn is reportedly 'feuding' with his parents David and Victoria

Brooklyn and Nicola's move to reside in US permanently

Although there's no suggestion that the alleged fallout between Brooklyn and his parents is the driving force behind their decision to purchase property, it's certainly another signifier that the eldest of the Beckham offspring has well and truly flown over 5,000 miles from the nest.

It's also true that the budding chef and influencer has had ties to California since he was very young, as he attended a school in the glitzy area while David played for the LA Galaxy FC in the late 2000s.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Before becoming homeowners, Brooklyn and Nicola were residing in a property in Los Angeles that they moved into after their star-studded wedding.

The couple didn't often share photos inside their property, but we did get a glimpse of their stunning living room and TV area when Brooklyn posted a photo on his social media.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola's living area in their previous LA property

Poking fun at Nicola, Brooklyn wrote the caption: "My wife is making me watch The Hills," alongside a photo of their huge flatscreen TV showing Brody Jenner in an episode of the MTV reality show.

Underneath the screen was a huge in-built fireplace surrounded by grey and white marble, while on either side of the unit were shelves decorated with framed family photographs.

In front of the sofa was a small wooden table, on which Brooklyn had placed a bottle of red wine to enjoy while watching TV.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn, who wed in 2022, are now homeowners of a £10.5m home in Hollywood

Brooklyn and Nicola's ongoing 'rift' with extended family

While the jury is still out on what the definitive reasons behind the alleged fallout between Brooklyn, Nicola and the Beckhams, there have been recent signs that indicate that it's not quite business as usual between the relatives.

Most notably, fans picked up on the fact that Brooklyn stayed quiet on Father's Day, despite the family being notorious for their public displays of affection online.

© Getty Images Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham pictured in 2024

What's more, fans also noticed that Brooklyn did not make a public comment on his dad's 50th birthday in May, plus David's recent milestone of being awarded a knighthood.

After the joyous news emerged, David and Victoria's second-eldest son Romeo, penned on social media: "So so proud," while their youngest son, Cruz, wrote: "I'm so proud Dad, I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it."