Brooklyn Beckham's risqué Christmas present for Nicola Peltz at rarely-seen home - did you spot it?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham couldn't have been more in love over the festive season, having enjoyed a series of sun-soaked vacations with the Beckhams and an intimate family Christmas with the Peltzes.

In true Beckham-Peltz style, the couple, who tied the knot in a no-expenses-spared $3m oceanfront wedding in 2021, wasted no time in sharing loved-up photographs of themselves over the festive season.

In one photograph shared to Brooklyn's Instagram, the budding chef reclined on a plush cream carpet as he donned a pair of blue pyjamas embroidered with his moniker across the pocket.

Brooklyn was surrounded by a pile of opened and unopened presents in the background, which included a fresh set of towels, a lavish wrapped hamper of food gifts and a large Hermes gift box.

© Instagram Brooklyn revealed the steamy canvas in the background of his photo

One gift in particular caught our attention - an A3 size canvas of Brooklyn and Nicola stealing a kiss while in the bath was perched up against the wall, suggesting one of the pair had purchased the deeply personal artwork for their marital home.

Brooklyn and Nicola posed in the bath to mark their first anniversary View post on Instagram

It's not the first time fans have seen the intimate photograph, which David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child first shared after his first anniversary with Nicola.

After sharing the steamy photo on Instagram, he penned: "Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much."

Little is known about where Brooklyn and Nicola now live since selling their $11 million Beverly Hills property.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Nicola shared her regrets over putting the five-bedroom property on the market shortly after their wedding. "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us."

© WWD Brooklyn and Nicola are rumoured to be living in LA

Earlier this year, the couple confirmed via Instagram that they are currently living in Nicola's former bachelorette pad in Los Angeles, where she lived solo before meeting Brooklyn.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The pair are no strangers to the jet-setting lifestyle

Nicola added: "And now we're saving up money to get our dream house. But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola regularly meet with David and Victoria in Miami

While the home is very impressive, it's not as jaw-dropping as Nicola's family residence, which is a $103million (£76million) property in Palm Beach. It spans 44,000 square feet and boasts a swimming pool, vast gardens and beautiful sea views.