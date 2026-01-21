King Charles' 'grounding' plans at Tetbury home

His Majesty King Charles III's Highgrove Estate is a place where the monarch retreats to for ultimate rest and relaxation away from his royal duties, but the estate is often a hub of activity due to various events. Next month, a unique wellbeing workshop will be hosted at the property, focusing on "grounding" and "mindfulness".

The £75 half-day workshop, which takes place on 21 February, includes breathwork, yoga and meditation sessions carefully curated by Sadie from Cotswold Therapia. The premise of the End of Winter Wellbeing Workshop is about transitioning "from winter's rest into the promise of spring" and the guided practice will give attendees "practical tools you can take with you beyond the workshop".

While we haven't seen King Charles rocking up at yoga and meditation classes himself, the monarch is a big champion of nature and spiritualism - so perhaps the OG mindfulness pro!

Highgrove Estate hosts an array of workshops

Other ticketed events at Charles' beloved home in the coming months include a candle pouring workshop, a calligraphy class and a rose pruning workshop. If you're feeling romantic, a Valentine's dinner for two costs £195, and it consists of four delicious courses and a glass of champagne. Fancy saying you had dinner at King Charles' home?

Charles' hard work at Highgrove

The King has owned Highgrove since 1980, and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is now where he regularly escapes with his wife, Queen Camilla.

© Finding Harmony: A King's Vision King Charles strolls through the Arboretum at Highgrove Gardens

The website for Highgrove explains a little about its wonderful history. "The house was originally styled, ‘High Grove,’ and was built between 1796 and 1798 on the site of an older property. In Georgian neo-classical style, its most likely architect was Anthony Keck, a local mason. Immediately before HM The King's arrival, Highgrove was the home of Maurice Macmillan, son of Harold Macmillan, who was the British Prime Minister in the 1950s and early 1960s."

© Getty King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens

Since purchasing the property, the royal has been lovingly restoring the gardens, which were a "blank canvas" when he first moved in. The space is comprised of interlinked gardens, including the Sundial Garden, the Wildflower Meadow, and the Cottage Garden. The garden transformation wasn't straightforward, though, as Charles wrote in the book, Highgrove: Portrait of an Estate: "It was difficult to know where to begin and I knew nothing about the practical aspects of gardening…"

The surrounding land has been given attention, with Charles making it into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals. Homegrown produce from the farm is turned into products for the Highgrove shop, everything from fruit preserves through to gin, loose leaf tea and prosecco.

