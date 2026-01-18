King Charles opens 'uniquely special' Scottish home following winter break

Balmoral, the royal family's treasured Scottish home, has opened for the spring/summer season – all the details plus inside photos

King Charles waving beside young charles outside balmoral castle with dog© Getty
10 minutes ago
King Charles has opened his Scottish home to the public following a winter break. The official Instagram account for Balmoral Castle, situated on the royal's 50,000-acre estate in Aberdeenshire, announced on 17 January that tickets to visit in spring and summer 2026 are now available to book online.

This year, the castle, which generally closes its gates each autumn, will be open to the public from 28 March to mid-August, allowing visitors to enjoy access to the grounds and gardens, as well as the Ballroom Exhibition, the Mews Gift Shop, and the restaurant.

King Charles greets public as he takes up residence at Balmoral© PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles greets public as he takes up residence at Balmoral in August 2025

Members of the public are also welcome to enjoy an afternoon tea on the estate during the summer, and interior tours of the castle are available on selected dates. The sprawling estate is also open to visitors, and the Balmoral Expedition Tour is on offer to allow guests to experience the estate from the comfort of a Land Rover ride.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.© Bettmann Archive
King Charles spent his childhood summers at Balmoral Castle

Step inside Balmoral

From late August, Balmoral is usually closed so the royal family can enjoy a summer retreat in the Scottish countryside. During their sojourn to the Highlands, Charles and Queen Camilla usually stay at Birkhall, a private residence on the estate – a more quaint option than Balmoral Castle.

The castle is a grander affair featuring 52 bedrooms, as well as an entrance hall lined with walls adorned with 22 stuffed stag heads and showcasing a bronze statue of Malcolm of Canmore, the 11th-century king who is said to have killed Macbeth.

charles and camilla at church © Getty
Charles and Camilla attend church services at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral during their stays

In 2024, the BBC also reported the personal touches inside Balmoral Castle, including "the fishing rods and walking sticks stacked against the walls immediately [conjuring] up images of King Charles walking through the fields and those Lady Diana engagement pictures next to the River Dee."

What has King Charles said about Balmoral?

Balmoral holds a special place in the hearts of the British royals. It was where Charles spent summers as a child with his siblings and where Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022, spent her final days.

In 2024, Charles made a speech to mark 25 years of the Scottish Parliament. He said: "Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself," adding that his "beloved grandmother was proudly Scottish."

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth in the Drawing Room at Balmoral in 2022

He also recalled: "My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days."

