Traitors star Stephen Libby's rainbow home 680 miles from his native isle

Gripped by the nail-biting, back-stabbing drama of The Traitors? Us too. As a short reprieve from the tense watching, we've found ourselves down an Instagram rabbit hole, checking out the gorgeous home of contestant Stephen Libby. Discover his beautifully decorated London pad that's 680 miles away from where he grew up on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

Stephen, who is a cyber security consultant, lives with his partner, artist and actor Daniel Quirke. They are currently renting, but Stephen has hopes to buy his own property in London. "For myself, I've been in London now for eight years, and I'm getting to the point now where I'd like to be able to get on the property ladder," he told the BBC. Snippets of their cute and colourful home have been shared on social media, and it is so stylish.

Stephen Libby's lounge

Stephen does colour-clashing well

Stephen's statement living space is a kaleidoscope of colour with a green sofa featuring red and cream scalloped cushions and an eclectic gallery wall with an array of different frames. At Christmas time, the couple added a twinkling tree to the corner of the room and a picture shared by Daniel revealed the room's incredibly high ceilings and their modern glass ceiling light.

One Instagram fan pointed out an issue in his artwork, however. They declared: "Lovely decor! Though I’ve noticed the “no open flames’ (火気厳禁) sign is hung upside down, so you might want to hang it the right way up." Stephen was quick to respond and wrote: "Hahaha! How embarrassing," followed by: "I can assure you it’s been rectified."

Stephen Libby's bedroom

Stephen's bedroom has bags of personality too

The room features lots of storage

Stephen shared a cheeky video putting on a Traitors robe from his private bedroom, revealing that it he has striped bedsheets on a rattan bedframe. Above his bed is a very unique feature – three sweet stained-glass windows. One side of the room features built-in storage with books, plants and ornaments on display.

Stephen Libby's hallway

Stephen in the hallway of his flat

The second half of the clip saw the star walk into his hallway, which has white walls, wooden floors, a rainbow rug and a large blue and red artwork hung above a radiator.

Stephen Libby's flat's exterior

A post shared by Daniel has revealed the outside of the property. It is a traditional Victorian townhouse with a brick façade and bay windows. In the snap, Stephen could be seen working at a desk in the window, overlooking the street below.