Claudia Winkleman's quiet move into £3m home that went under the radar

During filming for The Celebrity Traitors, presenter Claudia Winkleman would have stayed near the set in Scotland, just like the rest of the cast and crew, but normally, the star calls London home. Along with her husband, Kris Thykier and their three children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12, she resides in a traditional townhouse. However, the Strictly Come Dancing host has secretly found a new place to stay – and she now has a base in the Cotswolds too, according to reports.

A source told the MailOnline that Claudia and her family have a long-term rental property in the countryside to use on weekends and holidays. While they are renting it out, it is noted to be worth £3 million. Not much else is known about the set-up, but as with Claudia's London residence, she likes to keep as much as possible private. Therefore, it's unlikely that we will see a look at this wholesome home anytime soon, but the surroundings are sure to be stunning.

© BBC Claudia has found herself a country escape

Cotswolds hotspot

The Cotswolds is quickly becoming the Beverly Hills of the UK, with celebrities flocking to snap up properties in the idyllic location, so it's unsurprising that Claudia is testing the waters there too. David and Victoria Beckham have a sprawling home on the Great Tew estate. Other A-listers in the area include Ellen DeGeneres, Elizabeth Hurley, Kate Winslett, Hugh Grant and even royalty, with Princess Beatrice owning her own farmhouse there.

© Photo: Instagram David and Victoria Beckham have a Cotswolds property

She's already got her countryside chic wardrobe nailed, as she showcases on The Traitor's set. In 2019, Claudia wrote a piece for The Times, where she spoke about her love for the city being penetrated slightly by a "life-enhancing" countryside experience. Now, fast forward a few years, and it looks like Claudia is keen to spend even more time in the sticks.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a picturesque location

I've been writing about celebrity homes for five years now, and the Cotswolds is more popular than ever before. I can totally see the appeal, with good links to London but also all of the benefits of the stunning English countryside. Plus, houses here are often detached and on large plots, so celebrities can find maximum privacy.

Claudia's London home

A rare look inside Claudia's London home

Clauda's Grade II-listed townhouse in the capital is said to have cost around £3 million when she bought the property pre-2010; however, it's likely to have risen significantly in the years gone by as house prices have soared since then. Clearly not keen to give up city living altogether, Claudia has previously spoken out about the perks of living centrally. She told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

The Traitor's Castle

© LLARA PLAZA, BBC The Traitors Castle is stunning

The Traitors is filmed in the stunning Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, so for the period of filming Claudia lives nearby. None of the cast stay at the castle, instead they retire to their individual accommodations each night, which is why you see them departing after sundown each evening. The castle is now owned by the McTaggart family, and it can be hired for corporate events or parties.