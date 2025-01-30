The Traitors star Frankie's chalet-style living room could be a luxury ski resort

Francesca 'Frankie' Rowan-Plowden had the nation at the edge of their seats the night she was ruthlessly banished at the final hurdle of The Traitors.

Despite the interior designer coming within touching distance of the £94,000 prize jackpot, it wasn't meant to be. Frankie was sent packing from Ardross Castle, the 19th-century Baronial-style castle where The Traitors is filmed, for good.

Francesca Rowan-Plowden lives in a stunning property in East Sussex

Outside of the castle walls, Frankie lives in a charming property in East Sussex that captures her sunshine personality perfectly.

With brightly coloured walls, farmhouse-style interiors and ornate details, the mother-of-four's family home has already captured the attention of her fans - but wait until you see her epic living room.

Francesca's chalet-style living room © Instagram / @francescarowanplowden Frankie shared a photo of the cosy, chalet-style space Amid sharing renovation updates and glimpses at her professional projects, 'faithful' Frankie often shares photographs of a beautiful cabin-like living room in her coastal property. It's hard to believe the sprawling space, complete with high ceilings, wicker details and rustic, exposed beams doesn't belong as part of a luxury ski resort.

© Instagram / @francescarowanplowden Frankie shared a photograph from the rustic space wearing a beautiful floral dress With its central log burner and cosy furnishings, the heart of Frankie's space could easily be a chalet. "Sunday, chalet style..," she penned on Instagram when sharing a photograph of the seaside bolthole.

© Instagram / @francescarowanplowden The Traitors star filming from the light-filled living room The rustic, high-ceilinged space actually appears to be Frankie's interior design studio rather than her family home in East Sussex. In 2022, she wrote: "I’ve been driving past this beautiful Grade II listed clapperboard building for the past fourteen years longing to have the opportunity to do something with it! "So it’s been an absolute joy to have finally got the chance to turn it into a little emporium, as well as our new HQ for my interior design studio."