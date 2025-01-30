Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Traitors star Frankie's chalet-style living room could be a luxury ski resort
Frankie Rowan Plowden wearing a floral print dress

Interior designer Francesca Rowan-Plowden lives in a charming property in East Sussex

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Francesca 'Frankie' Rowan-Plowden had the nation at the edge of their seats the night she was ruthlessly banished at the final hurdle of The Traitors

Despite the interior designer coming within touching distance of the £94,000 prize jackpot, it wasn't meant to be. Frankie was sent packing from Ardross Castle, the 19th-century Baronial-style castle where The Traitors is filmed, for good. 

Francesca Rowan-Plowden standing in her vibrant lounge
Francesca Rowan-Plowden lives in a stunning property in East Sussex

Outside of the castle walls, Frankie lives in a charming property in East Sussex that captures her sunshine personality perfectly. 

With brightly coloured walls, farmhouse-style interiors and ornate details, the mother-of-four's family home has already captured the attention of her fans - but wait until you see her epic living room.

Francesca's chalet-style living room

A chalet style room with natural interiors© Instagram / @francescarowanplowden
Frankie shared a photo of the cosy, chalet-style space

Amid sharing renovation updates and glimpses at her professional projects, 'faithful' Frankie often shares photographs of a beautiful cabin-like living room in her coastal property. 

It's hard to believe the sprawling space, complete with high ceilings, wicker details and rustic, exposed beams doesn't belong as part of a luxury ski resort.

Francesca Rowan-Plowden wearing a summery floral dress© Instagram / @francescarowanplowden
Frankie shared a photograph from the rustic space wearing a beautiful floral dress

With its central log burner and cosy furnishings, the heart of Frankie's space could easily be a chalet. 

"Sunday, chalet style..," she penned on Instagram when sharing a photograph of the seaside bolthole.

The Traitors star Francesca Rowan Plowden filming from a light-filled living room© Instagram / @francescarowanplowden
The Traitors star filming from the light-filled living room

The rustic, high-ceilinged space actually appears to be Frankie's interior design studio rather than her family home in East Sussex.

In 2022, she wrote: "I’ve been driving past this beautiful Grade II listed clapperboard building for the past fourteen years longing to have the opportunity to do something with it!

"So it’s been an absolute joy to have finally got the chance to turn it into a little emporium, as well as our new HQ for my interior design studio."

Sharing a glimpse at the space when it was just a shell, Frankie added: "When I launched @frphomestore last year online, I said it had always been a dream of mine to have a shop. 

"Today my amazing business partner, @amyeastall, and I move into an actual shop, with four walls, beams galore, huge glass doors and a lot of imagination!!"

