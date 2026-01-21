Geena Davis' $5.6m Mediterranean mansion in coveted California neighbourhood sold in just two months – details

Academy Award-winner Geena Davis, whose iconic performance alongside Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise has gone down in history, is one of many Hollywood legends who often keeps her personal life out of the spotlight.

Though it isn't currently known where the actress, who turns 70 today, lives, she left behind her beloved, longtime home in the coveted neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, California back in October 2020.

© Getty Images Geena Davis at the Los Angeles special screening of "Oh, Hi!" on July 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, the property spent less than two months on the market before it was sold for $5.63 million USD. It served as Geena's home for 13 years, and she took on many renovations projects throughout her time there.

Scroll down to learn all about Geena Davis' Mediterranean mansion in a coveted California neighbourhood that was snatched off the market…

Geena Davis' home in the Pacific Palisades

The mansion, which has been designed in a Mediterranean style, is located on a small cul-de-sac that overlooks the famous Sunset Boulevard.

Over the years, Geena has not made many changes to the outside, according to Architectural Digest, with ivy hanging over the garage. The home's exterior features cream-coloured walls and pale-turquoise doors.

© Alamy Stock Photo Geena Davis' former home in Hollywood Hills on August 15, 2024

The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, which are spread out across more than 5,000 square feet, and each bedroom has a unique aesthetic inspiration. For example, per the publication, one of the home's guest bedrooms features a mural on the wall that is inspired by traditional Japanese-style designs.

Geena's main suite has a high ceiling, a tiled sitting area and glass doors that lead out into a private terrace, as well as two en-suite walk-in closets and two en-suite bathrooms. One of them even features a gold-rimmed bathtub!

Geena Davis' old garden is equally stunning

Meanwhile, the extravagant design extends to the backyard, where the Thelma & Louise star has a covered terrace, which leads into a dining area that features a barbecue grill.

Best of all, there's no need to worry about scorching under the California sun, because the garden also has an array of tall, mature trees that cover the entirety of the outdoor space with cooling shade.